Business Scene for the week of 12/26/18

FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE AND DAY …

Here’s a brief recap of the advertised New Year’s Eve festivities for your dining and dancing pleasure:

✔ Nakoma Resort’s New Year’s Eve celebration includes a four-course prix fixe menu while enjoying music by pianist Don Kahn. Later into the evening enjoy the “infectiously danceable tunes of Nathan Ignacio.” Reservations are recommended and hotel packages at the Clio resort are available.

✔ On New Year’s Eve at Moon’s, diners can order from their “newly imagined” dinner menu or the evenings special, surf and turf béarnaise. Your dinner comes with a complimentary glass of champagne.

✔ The Knook in Quincy is serving a special prime rib dinner on New Year’s Eve starting at 6 p.m. and when it’s all gone, Krissy and her crew are done for the evening!

✔ Another option is the Quincy Elks Lodge in East Quincy that Monday night. Doors open at 5 for libations with their specially prepared prime rib dinner served at 6:30. And when the ball drops at Times Square — 9 p.m. West Coast time — a champagne toast will help kick off the New Year.

✔ And the Calpine Elks Lodge on Highway 70 in Maybe is serving a special New Year’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

✔ Lumbercat is your musical entertainment at Main Street Sports Bar & Lounge in Quincy this Friday, Dec. 28, at 9 p.m. Then on Monday night they are having a New Year’s Eve DJ Dance Party starting at 9 p.m. with a champagne toast at midnight.

✔ The Lost Sierra Ramblers are the featured entertainment on New Year’s Eve at The Drunk Brush in Quincy. The doors open at 3 p.m. and the music starts at 6.

TAKING A MUCH NEEDED BREAK

The Plumas Motor Supply and Radio Shack store on Main Street in Quincy across from the CHP offices will be closed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1. Owner Ed Cammack said the week between the two holidays is a good opportunity to take a quick break to enjoy some family time. Although he has worked there much longer, this marks Ed’s 20th year as the owner. He purchased the business from his father, Bill Cammack, who owned and operated it for the 16 years prior. The store is part of the Carquest Auto Parts distribution network that is currently owned and operated by independent retailers associated with the network.

NOTING MARR’S TENTH ANNIVERSARY

Greg and Trecy Marr mark their 10th year as owners of Manni Funeral Home in Portola. This highly respected couple has helped so many families during the most difficult time of their lives. Greg said that developing close friendships within the community has been vital to the success of the business in this small town, but serving the community with dignity and compassion is the true heart of the Marr family. Greg and Trecy look forward to serving the community for many years to come. With the recent and unexpected passing of John Fehrman, the funeral director serving the Quincy, Greenville and Chester areas, the Marrs have been helping families in those areas as well. You can contact them by calling 832-4673 or visit the website at ManniFuneralHome.com for more details.