Business Scene for the week of 3/14/18

FREE BURGERS, BLUES AND FUN

Quincy Thrift & Co. is celebrating its 16th anniversary in a big, big way thanks to owners Traci Turner, Brad Turner and Dave Sims. On Saturday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day, no less) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. they are serving burgers, drinks and live entertainment featuring the Michael Barclay Blues Band at their Main Street store that is across the street from the courthouse. It’s their festive way of thanking you for 16 great years so be sure to stop by, have a bite and a pop and enjoy!

GRAEAGLE RESTAURANT REOPENS

As usual, one of the first seasonal restaurants to reopen for the upcoming season is the Graeagle Restaurant, which reopened last Saturday, March 10. This marks the 62nd year for this prominent and popular downtown eatery and the 18th year for owner/operators Candi Ward and Ed Ward. They are open daily, serving breakfast and lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING MOON’S

Mike and Lisa Kelly shared with us that after seven terrific years and after meeting lots and lots of wonderful people they decided it was time to make that difficult decision to sell their landmark dinner house, Moon’s the restaurant somewhere in Quincy. However, the hardworking couple added that when it sells they plan to start a new venture in Quincy, a town they absolutely love and want to see continue to prosper. Lisa and Mike want their patrons to know that until they find “the right buyer(s)” they will continue to provide the best food, service and dining experience that has been the restaurant’s brand for several decades. If, by chance, you want to know about this business opportunity I would suggest you give them a call at the restaurant.

QUINCY’S GOLDEN EGG HUNT BEGINS

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce’s Golden Eggs have been delivered to participating businesses and hunting season begins Thursday, March 15! To participate, all you need to do is buy a $1 game card at The Toy Store and that gives you a chance to win $100 worth of merchandise and/or services from one of the participating businesses. The are the Toy Store, Barn Owl Books, Bargain Boutique, Forest Stationers, Plumas Bank, Grandma Jane’s Place, Mountain Building Supply, Quincy Hot Spot, Quincy Pharmacy, Quincy Natural Foods, Moon’s Restaurant, Mobil Mini Mart and Gas and Gray’s Flower Garden. Good luck and have fun playing!

YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST

Renown Plumas County chef and culinary instructor Sean Conry has partnered this season with Truckee’s Mike Trombetta to run the restaurant at Whitehawk Lodge. Mike has owned and operated a catering company in Truckee called Farm-to-Belly since 1999. Both are award-winning chefs with a shared passion for fresh, creative, seasonal food while supporting regional farms. The two will serve their first meal at Whitehawk Lodge Restaurant when it opens May 18.

ANNIVERSARY KUDOS…

✔ We’re extending a special business anniversary to Bink Huddleston and Josh Huddleston. This month marks the 20th anniversary for father-son team at Sterling Sage, located in what is now a completely rejuvenated downtown Greenville. This has become a destination for shoppers near and far who always enjoy thoroughly enjoy browsing through the store and checking out the array of gifts, furniture, antiques and gourmet foods and candy — and all ideal for the home or for a gift for a hostess, friend or family member for any occasion. Sterling Sage is also highly respected as a trustworthy source for jewelry repairs and jewelry design, again for any occasion.