Business Scene for the week of 3/21/18

BANK RATES 5TH IN NATION

Plumas Bancorp, the holding company for Plumas Bank, was recently awarded the prestigious Community Bankers Cup by Raymond James & Associates for operating one of the top performing community banks in the country.

Raymond James evaluated 272 publicly traded community banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion on six financial performance metrics focused on asset quality, deposit composition, profitability, expense control and returns. The top 10 percent earned the award.

“We’re thrilled to announce that of the 272 community banks across the United States analyzed for the awards, we made the top 10 percent, thus earning the Banker’s Cup. But even more exciting is that out of the 28 banks chosen for the award, we ranked fifth overall,” commented Andrew Ryback, director, president and chief executive officer.

“One of the key take-aways from the analyses that we are most proud of was Plumas Bancorp’s five-year stock performance. With our stock price increasing by over 600 percent, we significantly outperformed all the other winners. We are exceptionally proud of this performance and will continue to focus on building long-term shareholder value,” Ryback said.

JOINING THE FAMILY BUSINESS

Mary and Gary Vogt are pleased to announce that their daughter, Catherine Vogt, is joining the family business, American Valley Hardware in the Plumas Pines Shopping Center. She and her daughter, Avery, 5, are settled in Quincy where Avery enrolled in school. Since graduating from Quincy High School in 2006, Catherine went on to graduate from San Diego State University. She joined the U. S. Army, attended Officer Candidate School and was promoted to the rank of captain in charge of Transport Support Operations. She then went to work for Amazon in Seattle as a manager, opening two Last Mile delivery stations, one in Seattle and one in Portland. Her last assignment at Amazon was in the logistics division as a peak planner for North America.

“We are delighted to welcome Catherine and Avery home and look forward to her energy and experience in moving our business forward,” Gary said.

AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR VISITS

Best-selling author Karen Karbo will be at Barn Owl Books in Quincy for a book signing and reading of her latest release In Praise of Difficult Women next Wednesday, March 28. Storeowner Kara Rockett-Arsenault said this witty narrative explores what we can learn from the imperfect and extraordinary legacies of 29 iconic women — from Frida Kahlo and Elizabeth Taylor to Nora Ephron, Carrie Fisher and Lena Dunham — who forged their own unique paths in the world.

LAKE ALMANOR CHAMBER MIXER

The next Lake Almanor Chamber Mixer is Friday, March 30 from 5–7:30 p.m. at the Stover Landing Commons building, home to the Mixer’s co-sponsors, B&B Booksellers and Cravings. This social event features the sounds of Christi Chase and Friends, an assortment of delicious appetizers by Chef Heath and beverages. Folks from Almanor Fishing Association, Almanor Parks and Recreation and Lassen Park will be there to share the many great things that are happening in and around the Almanor Basin Area.

NEWLY CERTIFIED FLEX INSTRUCTOR

Darlene Gutierrez, personal trainer and fitness instructor, has recently acquired certification as a Silver Sneaker Flex Instructor. With this certification all of her senior fitness classes are free for Silver Sneaker members. Under this fitness program, many adults 65 or older have qualifying health plans to give you unlimited access to thousands of fitness locations across the country. To check your eligibility go to silversneakers.com. Darlene’s current class schedule is: Gentle Fit at Quincy Yoga & Wellness Center: Monday & Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.; Gentle Fit at Feather River Fitness Center on Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Senior Strength and Balance at the Veteran’s Hall on Tuesday and Thursday at 10:45 am.

BE SURE TO MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Bruce Robinson, owner of Shadetree Automotive Repair in East Quincy, is celebrating both his 70th birthday and his retirement with a party on Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vet’s Hall in Quincy. Just a note, Bruce spent 55 of his 70 years repairing automobiles. We’re told Bruce’s entire family will be here for the celebration, so be sure to drop by and wish him well.

OOPS…

Mentioned last week that the Graeagle Restaurant is once again open, but I gave you the wrong hours. They are open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m..