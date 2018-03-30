Business Scene for the week of 3/28/18

OHLAND JOINS THE SENECA TEAM

Linda Wagner, chief executive officer at Seneca Healthcare District, has announced the addition of Lyndsey Ohland as the District’s new marketing and public relations officer. “We are excited to welcome Lyndsey to our Seneca team. Her PR and marketing expertise will help us increase our visual presence in the community we serve,” said Linda. Lyndsey explained that as a youngster she grew up visiting Chester during summer vacations with her family. She is a Chico State graduate with a BA degree in communications studies. Lyndsey brings five years of marketing experience to her new position at Seneca, which included working as an intern at the Disney Resort in Southern California. While there she said she proudly displayed Lake Almanor on her nametag because she always considered it her home. And now it is, having become a permanent resident of the Lake Almanor area three years ago.

GRAEAGLE MAKES 2018 LIST

TripAdvisor has included Graeagle on its just released list of the top 16 remarkable towns to visit in 2018. On its website, TripAdvisor stated that each of the small towns they mention makes for a great 2018 trip no matter when you go, with unique attractions, natural beauty, loads of character, great dining scenes and plenty of local happenings.

They specifically noted the Independence Day celebrations, the terrific selection of golf courses and the myriad summer and winter activities nearby in the Lakes Basin area, Portola and Lake Davis.

REAL AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD

Beginning April 7 and continuing on the first Saturday each month at Express Coffee Shop, Lucio and Elvira Macias, with the help of sister Noemi Rodriquez, will have authentic Mexican food, including some vegetarian dishes, on their menu for lunch and dinner (in addition to their regular menu). Holly Buus, our ad manager, and her husband Jesse (yep, those that know him will attest that he is a real meat and potato guy) got to sample a couple of their specialty Mexican dishes, the chicken pipian, cactus leaf stuffed with pork and vegetarian soy tacos, and both just raved about how authentically good it was!

ENTERTAINING AT NAKOMA RESORT

Don “Fingers” Kahn returns to the Wigwam Room at the Nakoma Resort near Clio on Friday, March 30. Don is an experienced musician who has played with traditional jazz groups in several major Jazz Festivals and has appeared on the same stage as Dave Brubeck. From 5 to 8 p.m., you’ll enjoy the wide variety of Don’s musical talents as he spans genres from Dixieland to honky-tonk, ragtime, jazz and always-popular Broadway tunes. Bar and dinner menus are available.

Then on Saturday, March 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Wigwam Room, it’s a delightful musical evening with the String Beings. The group, made up of professionally trained musicians from the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, performs a diverse repertoire that includes popular classical music and classic popular music. No cover for either night.

TWAIN EASTER EGG HUNT

The third annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Twain Store and RV Park is this Saturday, March 31, at noon. Kids of all ages can join the Easter Bunny as they hunt for hundreds of eggs hidden throughout the park. There are special prizes for the kids who find the two golden eggs. This fun-filled family event includes a raffle and assorted vendors. Burgers, hot dogs and chicken plates will be available for purchase.

NOTING MORE ANNIVERSARIES …

✔ It’s now been a year since Karen Schad opened Quincy Pharmacy. In addition to taking care of her customers’ prescription needs in a very attentive and informed fashion, Karen also sells over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements in a store stocked with assorted handmade-only gift items. She says her full service pharmacy not only focuses on customer care but “treating the mind, body and spirit as a whole.”

✔ It’s the fourth anniversary for Joanne and Ken Williamson with Feathers, a gift store featuring items for the home and kitchen in Graeagle. The store carries rustic and unique home accessories perfect for either a cabin in the mountains or a home in the city. You’ll find an heirloom furniture line, accent furniture, bedding, artwork, seasonal décor, floral, candles and more. It is truly “the little store with the big surprise” right there in Graeagle across from the park.