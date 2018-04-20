Business Scene for the week of 4/18/18

PLUMAS BANK PROMOTES BOIGON

Aaron Boigon has been promoted to executive vice president, chief information officer at Plumas Bank. He oversees all technology operations and project management at the bank. Aaron is responsible for the deployment of new up-to-date technologies, enhancement of clients’ technology experience, improving operational efficiency and handling security and cyber threat protection. Aaron joined the bank in 2013 bringing over 25 years of technology and business management experience. He lived in Quincy and Portola during his high school years and graduated with honors from the University of Washington in 1997, double majoring in philosophy and history. His computer technology experience includes five years in Silicon Valley and 10 years in Reno working for a leading IT services company. Aaron recently completed a three-year degree from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.

“Aaron has led numerous strategic initiatives and projects which have improved our network infrastructure. His guidance and the systems that he has developed across the entire company have had a direct positive impact on our employees’ and customers’ experience and this promotion recognizes his accomplishments. His visionary leadership and expertise brings a fresh, new perspective and broad experience to our executive team and I look forward to his continuing contributions to support our strategic growth goals,” said Andrew Ryback, the bank’s president and CEO.

OUTPOST OPENS FOR SEASON

Tom Smith has opened Graeagle Outpost for the upcoming season. The town’s iconic eatery that serves an array of items that include espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, hot dogs and sandwiches is located next to Mill Pond across the parking lot from the Graeagle Store.

TROUT SEASON OPENER

On Saturday, April 28, trout season opens and Caribou Crossroads owners Mike and Pam Hanson are again having their 12th annual Big Fish Contest and pancake breakfast. They said there is a $5 entry fee for the two divisions, adults and kids under 12, with a guaranteed 100 percent payback to the top three places. Caribou Crossroads is on Highway 70 about 30 minutes west of Quincy. For more information call 283-1384.

… AND WHILE TRAVELING THE CANYON

On your way to or from the Big Fish Contest at Caribou Crossroads (or any time for that matter) stop and check out the Twain Store and RV Park owned and operated by Hardy and Joyce Lindahl. You will now find them open Friday through Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. serving breakfast and lunch items that include their popular house-made deli sandwiches.

TIPS FOR SOON-TO-BE GRADUATES

As college students prepare to graduate and begin their professional careers, locally owned Plumas Bank wants to remind them of the importance of planting seeds for their financial future and offers the following tips to help new graduates take control of their finances:

Pay off student loans. It may be tempting to make the minimum monthly payments, but a more aggressive repayment plan can save you thousands in the long run. Some companies will help you pay off your student debt so make sure to ask about this when negotiating your new job.

Plan for retirement. Automate your savings so that a portion of each paycheck goes directly into a savings account. Take advantage of your employers’ 401(k) plan if offered.

Spend responsibly. Shopping and weekend getaways are a great way to recharge from work but can quickly eat away at your budget. Research the products you’d like to buy, along with restaurants and excursions in your price range and plan accordingly so these purchases and activities don’t become a financial hardship.

Establish an emergency fund to cover life’s unexpected events and give you greater peace of mind. Start by putting away $1,000 over the course of a year, which is the daily cost of a tall latte. Then contribute spare change or a little from each paycheck until you have between three to six months of net pay stashed away.

“Graduation is an exciting time for many students transitioning from the classroom to the real world and starting to establish their financial independence,” said the bank’s president and CEO, Andrew Ryback. “As your local community bank, we can work with recent graduates to set them up for success by creating a financial plan that incorporates their short and long-term financial goals. Remember, the financial decisions you make now will affect your future for years to come. This stage of a grad’s life is all about empowerment—and financial matters are no different. We congratulate this year’s graduating class and wish them a prosperous financial future.”