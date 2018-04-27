Business Scene for the week of 4/25/18

COYOTE OPEN FOR LUNCH AND DINNER

A popular steakhouse known for its unique twist on southwestern cuisine, The Coyote Bar & Grill in Graeagle next to the River Pines Resort is now serving lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Chef and proprietor Terry Moore is kicking off his 21st year serving certified black Angus beef, seafood and pasta along with an array of Mexican classics that are sure to please even the most discriminating palate. Lunch and diner dining are available both inside and outside on their patio. An added note, happy hour is 3 – 5 p.m. daily and their bar offers 70 varieties of tequilas.

MOONS RESTAURANT REOPENS

On Tuesday, May 1, after a well-earned and much needed spring break for hardworking restaurateurs Mike and Lisa Kelly, Moon’s Restaurant reopens for the couple’s seventh season. This landmark Quincy dinner house is well known for its pastas, steaks, pizzas and assorted nightly specials served nightly beginning at 5 p.m.

NEW CHEF AT GRAEAGLE GOLF COURSE

The restaurant at Graeagle Meadow Golf course is now open for the season. Nic Hagman, local favorite, is the chef this season and Jennifer Haverfield is returning as manager after a 25-year absence. Jennifer is also managing the snack bar at the Whitehawk Golf Course, also owned by the West family. The Meadows restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch and for special events as well as catering at either golf coarse or at the Corner Barn in Blairsden.

INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE WEEK

Barn Owl Books owner Kara Rockett-Arsenault is celebrating Independent Bookstore Week in a big way this Saturday, April 28. She is having a sidewalk sale, games and giveaways and is offering specials on special items only available at independent bookstores. Her downtown Quincy store will be open Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. See ya there!

HUFF’S GRAND REOPENING WEEKEND

Owners Jim and Elisa Rutledge are offering lots of prizes, specials and food this Saturday and Sunday, April 28 – 29, at the grand reopening party at the Mt. Huff Golf Course and Restaurant in Crescent Mills. The popular and challenging nine-hole course was closed briefly for lawn maintenance.

REOPENING FRIDAY FOR THE SEASON

Wendy and David Yates are opening Sierra Sky Lodge April 27 for the season. This family-style bed and breakfast is located on Highway 70 in Cromberg.

CARIBOU CROSSROADS’ NEW OWNERS

After what they coined as “an amazing 12 years,” Mike and Pam Hanson have sold their business — the café, store, RV park and cabins — on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon, Caribou Crossroads, to Chris and Rosalina Tsavalas (we’ll have more on the new owners in a future edition). The Hansons have no specific plans other then to slow down and enjoy what life offers. Don’t forget the Big Fish Contest and pancake breakfast this Saturday, April 28 —opening day for stream fishing — at the Crossroads, which is just a 30-minute drive from Quincy and Greenville.

PLUMAS BANK TO PAY DIVIDEND

Plumas Bancorp, the parent company of Plumas Bank, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend of 18 cents per share on Plumas Bancorp’s common stock. The dividend will be issued May 15, 2018, to stockholders of record as of April 30, 2018. This represents an increase of 29 percent from the dividend paid Nov. 15, 2017.