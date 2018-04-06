Business Scene for the week of 4/4/18

MOUNTAIN MATTRESS HAS MOVED

After months of extensive remodeling, owners Amy Weeks and her father Gary Weeks have moved their business, Mountain Mattress, to its new home on Main Street across from the Plumas Pines Shopping Center in Quincy. The new location allows for a much larger showroom to display their brand name — Simmons, Serta, Spring Air and BedTech — mattresses. They also have a larger selection of bedding, bedspreads, decorative throws and pillows on display. And to entice you to check out the new showroom, they are having a huge sale.

CUCCIA’S OPENS FOR THE SEASON

Cuccia’s restaurant at the base of the Johnsville grade on Mohawk Drive in Graeagle has opened for its 10th season under the ownership of Gina Prince and her daughter Lila. Highly regarded for classic Italian cuisine that includes pizzas, seafood, pastas and fine wines, Cuccia’s serves dinner Wednesday thru Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

HAPPY HOUR FEATURED DAILY

Jeffrey’s Pub & Grub, across from the courthouse in downtown Quincy, is now featuring a Happy Hour every day from 3 to 6 p.m. Owner Anna Jeffrey and her crew offer different specials nightly along with discounted prices on domestic draft beers and craft beers with the purchase of an appetizer.

ARTIST MEET AND GREET RECEPTION

If you are like me, you may not have known that the hardworking and longtime local logger Randy Pew is also an artist — and he and his Ink Art sketches will be displayed and available to purchase during April at Crescent Country in the heart of beautiful downtown Crescent Mills. A reception and “meet and greet” with Randy is planned for Saturday, April 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Of course, storeowner Lisa Forcino will provide refreshments and goodies.

BUILDING A VIBRANT LOCAL ECONOMY

April is Community Banking Month and Plumas Bank is asking our local communities to help build a more sustainable, vibrant economy here at home. The bank explained that the idea of sustainability is linked to a lot of our local activities these days — whether it’s reusing or recycling products that otherwise might be tossed out, sampling culinary delights from the local bakery or family-run restaurant, or choosing to buy American-made products to support our national economy. There are plenty of reasons why dining, shopping and banking locally makes good sense.

“Plumas Bank takes in deposits from our customers and then distributes those same funds out as loans to individuals and businesses in our local economy. In effect, we create a self-sustaining micro-economy by keeping funds right here in northeastern California. It’s all part of a symbiotic relationship that we have with the communities we serve,” explains President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Ryback. “Funds taken in by the community are put to productive use by lending that money back into our local economic ecosystem — to local small businesses, individuals and families.”

“When you deposit money with us, those funds are used to support local businesses and everyday consumers. And the proceeds from those businesses employ local residents, fund municipalities, and continue the cycle of locally based economic growth.

This April, in celebration of Community Banking Month, I encourage everyone to consider what it means to bank locally. Remember, we’re all in this together. Plumas Bank is only successful if our clients and communities are too.”

Ryback added, “We want to thank our existing clients for their patronage and urge those who we hope to count as future clients to consider what it means to bank locally and help sustain Main Street today, tomorrow and for generations to come.”