Business Scene for the week of 5/15/19

LIVE MUSIC RETURNS TO HOT SPRINGS

Feather River Hot Springs, on Highway 70 about 12 miles west of Quincy, is kicking off their concert season with live music Saturday, May 25, featuring local favorites, Lumbercat. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Camping spots are available, for more visit the hot springs website: featheriverhotsprings.com.

After a season off, the band took a large step forward with a recent move to Reno. Joined by a new bassist, a talented graduate of the UNR jazz program, they are elevating their sound with new friends and high-desert inspiration. They have two singles soon to be released and studio time booked through the summer. The band is excited to celebrate their next chapter with a brief tour of the Bay Area ending with what promises to be a smashing good time at Feather River Hot Springs.

COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE OPENS

Jeremy Dunkason and his crew tell us they are ready for the season as the Lake Almanor Country Club Golf Course and Clifford’s Restaurant open for business. Chef Jason Schaeffer is cooking lunches daily and dinners Wednesday through Saturday. Jeremy, a PGA pro, also offers golf lessons.

ANNUAL BENEFIT TAKEOUT LUNCH

It’s time once again to help support the Quincy United Methodist Church’s ever-so-popular weekly Community Supper program by participating in this year’s Benefit Takeout Lunch. As she has done 12 years, Caron Chance at Back-door Catering will prepare the takeout lunches consisting of a smoked turkey and cheese sandwich on a croissant, chilled fruit salad and a freshly baked cookie for this fundraiser. You can pick up your lunches Thursday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Quincy Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall. This has become a tradition for the staffs at offices and businesses to make a $12 donation and rally around this worthy cause while enjoying a terrific lunch artfully prepared by Caron and her staff. Orders should be placed by Friday, May 17, by calling 283-1740.

THIS MONTH’S SPECIAL DINNER

Rob and Linda Hart are serving your choice of a specially prepared top sirloin roast or Cornish game hen for their next monthly dinner at Coventry Gardens inside the Walker Mansion Inn in Westwood. Dinner is this Saturday, May 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. For reservations call 258-6559.

LOAN OFFICER, NOT BOARD MEMBER

Last week on this page the headline used for the story about Michael Hix joining Plumas Bank inadvertently stated he was joining the bank’s board of directors. As the story correctly read, he is a senior vice president, commercial loan officer for the Reno and the Truckee/Lake Tahoe region.

CLIMBING TO THE TOP IN FIVE YEARS!

Even though Clint climbs high in the trees, his head is focused on the ground with the quality of his service during his business’ first five years of operation. Clint’s Tree Service, Inc. He has climbed his way to success with the Chester-based company’s attention to detail, consistency and commitment to promptness. Trimming trees and fire hazard reduction are just a couple services Clint provides, in addition to snow clearing services during the winter.

CELEBRATING ANNIVERSARIES …

✔ April marked Caron Chance’s 23rd year in the catering business. She owns and operates the Back Door Catering Co. in Quincy working out of the kitchen she leases in the Mineral Building at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds. Caron is a highly respected chef who is known for offering a variety of health-conscious dishes. She’ll help create the ideal menu perfect for any type or size event tailored to meet any special needs and every budget.