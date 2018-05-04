Business Scene for the week of 5/2/18

New owners in Chester

AWARD WINNING REALTORS

Coldwell Banker Kehr/O’Brien Real Estate is proud to announce that Cathy Kuersten, the top producing Realtor for the company with $20 million in sales in 2017, is Coldwell Banker’s International President’s Elite Award winner for the year. The top 2 percent of all sales associates worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system are given this award annually.

Owner and broker Tim O’Brien also said that Linda Pohler, a broker associate, is a Coldwell Banker International Sterling Award winner for 2017. This award is presented to the top 17 percent of all sales associates in the company’s worldwide system. Tim proudly congratulates both Cathy and Linda for their accomplishments. The ladies work out of the company’s offices in Chester, Lake Almanor West and Lake Almanor Peninsula. Tim also has offices in Quincy and in Portola.

FIRST FRIDAY RECEPTIONS UNDERWAY

Twist & Shout is the theme for this month’s First Friday art reception at the Blue Goose Gallery of Artists on Main Street in Chester. The gathering is Friday, May 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. and all are invited to meet the artists and their displays while enjoying refreshments and snacks. Featured are Linda Erway, Gary Spence, Judy Wallace and Jacquie Cordova.

By the way, the Gallery is offering summer art classes, give them a call if you want to attend.

IRON DOOR TO REOPEN FOR SEASON

Chris and Bonnie David are opening their famed Johnsville dinner house, the Iron Door, on Friday, May 11, just in time for Mother’s Day. Owners Bonnie and Chris David are celebrating their 14th year in this charming and iconic building that has been in the heart of historic downtown Johnsville for over 110 years and even survived the town’s massive fire a half-century ago. Chef Casey Bates returns for his third season serving the dinner house’s time-honored traditional menu.

SMALL BUSINESS WEEK APRIL 29-MAY 5

Plumas Bank is encouraging citizens to shop locally and help support their local economies during National Small Business Week (April 29 – May 5) and throughout the entire year.

“Small Business Week celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and the visionaries whose ingenuity and tenacity drive innovation and serve as the backbone of our nation’s economy,” said President and CEO Andrew Ryback. “As a community bank, we serve as a financial incubator for start-ups and a trusted financial advisor for more established small businesses. We are proud to support this critical source of job creation for the communities we serve.”

“Even though nationwide community banks comprise just 20 percent of banking industry assets, they make more than 60 percent of all small business loans under $1 million in assets,” added Ryback. “We know our small business clients and work to ensure their sustainability — today, tomorrow and for generations to come. We are relationship lenders, which means we give each small business client our personalized attention and tailor our products and services to reflect their unique needs.”