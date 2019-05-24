Business Scene for the week of 5/22/19

Shuttle service available

25 YEARS WITH PLUMAS BANK

Our heartfelt congratulations are extended to Tracey Smith who is celebrating her 25th anniversary at Plumas Bank in Chester. Although she has been the branch manager for years, Tracey began her career in banking as a teller greeting the bank’s customers and handing their transactions. She says she enjoys working with the public and is very grateful for the wonderful staff she oversees at the branch.

B.J. North, the bank’s retail banking manager said Tracey’s commitment to the Chester and Lake Almanor area and to her clients is exemplary. Andrew Ryback, the bank’s president and CEO added, “Tracey is always willing do to what ever is needed, she is an amazing employee, we’re lucky to have her.”

PRO SHOP MANAGER NAMED

Brandie DeRuiter is the new pro shop manager at the Lake Almanor West Golf Course. Many will remember her from last year as she enthusiastically greeted golfers prior to their tee time with a friendly smile. Another of her strengths is her organizational skills and penchant for providing excellent service. She wants golfers at this popular nine hole course that is nestled in the tall pines along the west shore of the lake to know she will be sure the pro shop is fully equipped with the best supplies and latest in golfing attire.

ONE DAY WINE BONANZA

Evergreen Market’s wine department manager Liz Johnson has done an excellent job adding a huge selection of popular wines that she will be making some great deals on during the downtown Greenville store’s wine bonanza one-day sale this Saturday, May 25, which also happens to National Wine Day. Take advantage of the great deals and stock up for summer! Also being featured are Francis Ford Coppola’s classic movie wine labels.

FUNDRAISER AT GRIZZLY RANCH

C. Roy Carmichael Elementary is hosting its second annual Coyote Invitational Fundraiser on June 9 at Grizzly Ranch Golf Course, just west of Portola. This event helps raise money for both onsite and offsite enrichment programs for the students on a regular basis. Registration begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Entry fee includes a barbecued lunch. Format is a four-person scramble, with mulligans available and prizes for the closest to the hole and for the longest drive. A raffle will be held at the end of the tournament. For more information, contact Caleb Olsen at Grizzly Creek Ranch at 832-4200 or email caleb@grizzlyranchgolfclub.com.

EXPRESS COFFEE’S NEW HOURS

Lucio and Elvira Macias, the hardworking owners of the Express Coffee Shop in Quincy, have changed their hours of operation. They are now open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and are closed Mondays.

OPENS FOR SEASON IN CANYON DAM

If you are passing through Canyon Dam on your way to or from the Chester-Lake Almanor area, be sure to make a point to stop by Canyon Dam Dogs & Burgers next to the Canyon Dam Store. Owner Terry Penny is now open for the season serving a variety of hot dogs and burgers, shakes and smoothies. Terry also sells her famous homemade fudge there as well. It’s open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.