Business Scene for the week of 5/29/19

THE RESTAURANT SOMEWHERE IN QUINCY

With summer fast approaching, the iconic Moons Restaurant is now open 7-days a week at 5 p.m. In addition to their classic menu selections, they also have daily specials and it’s all served with their famous garlic bread using a special recipe that dates back to the 1940s. Yep, it’s that good! While you are there, take note of all the local art and photography that they have on display throughout the restaurant. Oh, and let me dispel a rumor that continues to be afloat, Lisa and Mike are not closing the restaurant. They do have it for sale and will continue to operate it until they find the right buyer(s).

BARBECUED TRI TIPS AND RIBS

Here’s a tasty Saturday night treat that falls right in line with the mention just below this one:

Krissy Bauer, owner of the Knook in Quincy, has added barbecued ribs and barbecued tri-tip dinners with sides that include potato salad, coleslaw, ranch beans and garlic bread. It’s available every Saturday night from 3 to 7 p.m. or until they’re sold out.

SATURDAY BLOCK PARTIES IN QUINCY

Tie in the aforementioned ribs and tri-tips with this:

Riccardo and Wendy Jacobus, owners of the Drunk Brush, and their lounge manager Barbara Newman, are planning some fun and entertaining Block Parties along Grover Alley in downtown Quincy. Hip Shakers will be the featured entertainers this Saturday, June 1. These Block Parties start at 6 p.m. and continue throughout the summer on Saturdays.

ARTIST MEET AND GREET

There is a meet and greet for this month’s featured artist, Lorraine Nielsen, at Crescent County on Sunday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Lorraine Nielsen uses handspun yarns and functional wool art of natural colors or with forest garden dyes to showcase her work. She says her own flock of sheep at the Four Winds Farm provides her fiber for spinning, knitting, felting and weaving.

FOR HIM, IT’S ALL ABOUT COMMUNITY

Downtown Barber Shop owner George Scheuchenzuber, better know around these parts as George the Barber, marks his 9th year as the Quincy shop’s proprietor. Before becoming a licensed professional barber, George said he did most everything imaginable, from being a sales manager for Turtle Wax products to an all around handyman. Which stands to reason since George, who is all about community, decided to revive Father’s Day Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast at Quincy’s Gansner Airport this June. He’ll also be at the Plumas County Picnic on June 1 for the 5th consecutive year offering $8 buzz cuts to kickoff summer with all the proceeds split between the Plumas County Museum and Fairgrounds.

PET GROOMING SERVICE ADDED

Suzanne Massaroni has joined the staff at Indian Creek Veterinary Clinic offering pet grooming services. Doyle Rolston, DVM said that Suzanne recently relocated here from Lakeport bringing five years of experience grooming pets. She is available at the Crescent Mills clinic five days a week; call 284-6187 for an appointment.

OPENING FOR THE SEASON

Family owned and operated for 18 years, Timberline Materials, Inc. opens the 2019 season with a well-deserved reputation of giving a level of customer service that everyone deserves. With attention to detail, owner Jim Williams expertly connects each customer with the landscape products they want and their project needs. From top soil to bark and boulders to river rock, Jim has the quality products to beautify any Plumas or Lassen property.