Friday, June 7, 2019
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Business 

Business Scene for the week of 6/5/19

Mike Taborski, Publisher
Mexican restaurant opens
A new Mexican restaurant has opened in Cromberg in the location that was home to Neighbor’s BBQ. El Camino Real is a family operation with parents Felipe and Consuelo Valesco, daughter Estaban and son Charley and his wife Telvina. The menu features dishes prepared in the southern Mexican style, specialties include their chile relleno. The yalso offer beer and wine and are open Wednesday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Photo by Roger Nielsen
Pizza Factory’s new owners
Gina Carpenetti and Tom Story have purchased the Pizza Factory on Commercial Street in Portola. Gina is very familiar with the restaurant, having worked there for years and a number of previous owners prior to getting this opportunity. Tom is a retired engineer and recently completed five weeks of required training at the Pizza Factory headquarters. They will emphasize the family nature of the business and will be adding some new video games and additional plans to remodel the interior. Photo by Roger Nielsen

OPEN HOUSE: GRILLED FOOD, GREAT DEALS

In celebration of their 22nd year in business, Don and Dee Dee Driscoll, owners of the Quincy Hot Spot in East Quincy, are having an open house Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You are invited to stop by and sample a variety of barbecued meats and vegetables prepared with many of the rubs and sauces that are offered in the store. Oh, and the food will be cooked on their newest line of barbecues, the Smokin’ Brothers Pellet Grills. Be sure to take note of the many in-store specials that will be offered as part of their anniversary celebration. Trust me, seeing the amazing selection of indoor and outdoor furniture, home décor and their barbecue products and accessories that they have in stock is reason enough to stop in and browse — but, of course, the grilled snacks Saturday make it just that much more enticing.

ANNIVERSARY PARTY: FOOD & MUSIC

Quintopia Brewing Co. in Quincy is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, June 8, with live music — bands rotating throughout the day — a complimentary barbecue and discounted beer prices. Owners Tom and Hannah Hepner have enjoyed a very successful first year with their popular craft beer that is served in an atmosphere that attracts both the locals and the tourist and this is their way of saying thanks!

SEASONAL OPENING TO REPORT

Jeffroe’s Produce & Pies on Main Street in Chester is now open for the summer season. Owner Jeff Ogle offers a wide assortment of farm fresh fruits and vegetables as well as fresh baked fruit pies and fruit smoothies. Stop by for lunch and enjoy a variety of sandwiches, burritos and hot dogs either on the go or enjoy the available patio seating.

ADDING NEW MENU ITEMS

The Hunt Chevron Station and Convenience Store in Quincy has added new items to their menu for the summer season. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, you can choose from mini tacos to pizza sticks to their new Bird Shack fried chicken. Frazzle frozen drinks have also made a return to the menu with flavors like mango, green apple and tropical fruit. They also have freshly made and glazed donuts every morning.

RILEY’S NEW PRODUCT, BEEF STICKS

Since the beginning in 1980, Riley’s Jerky has been family owned and operated. Current owner Kaley Bentz tells us they have introduced a new product to their jerky line, beef snack sticks. Like their jerky products, every piece is hand cut from the leanest beef available making it arguably the best craft jerky on the market — and it’s made right here in Plumas County at their plant and retail store on Kinder Avenue in Greenville, which, by the way, is open Monday through Saturday. So, if you are in the area you should stop in and see how it’s made.

REMODELING TO START SOON

You’ll soon be seeing activity around the long-shuttered Stone House building in East Quincy. Luke Hall and Dan Hanna, pastors of Ascent Christian Church, are renovating it for the church’s new home. They are cleaning up the property and building a fence that will frame the outdoor sanctuary. They plan to have their first church service in the new location Sunday, July 14.

