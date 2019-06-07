Business Scene for the week of 6/5/19

Mexican restaurant opens

Pizza Factory’s new owners

OPEN HOUSE: GRILLED FOOD, GREAT DEALS

In celebration of their 22nd year in business, Don and Dee Dee Driscoll, owners of the Quincy Hot Spot in East Quincy, are having an open house Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You are invited to stop by and sample a variety of barbecued meats and vegetables prepared with many of the rubs and sauces that are offered in the store. Oh, and the food will be cooked on their newest line of barbecues, the Smokin’ Brothers Pellet Grills. Be sure to take note of the many in-store specials that will be offered as part of their anniversary celebration. Trust me, seeing the amazing selection of indoor and outdoor furniture, home décor and their barbecue products and accessories that they have in stock is reason enough to stop in and browse — but, of course, the grilled snacks Saturday make it just that much more enticing.

ANNIVERSARY PARTY: FOOD & MUSIC

Quintopia Brewing Co. in Quincy is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, June 8, with live music — bands rotating throughout the day — a complimentary barbecue and discounted beer prices. Owners Tom and Hannah Hepner have enjoyed a very successful first year with their popular craft beer that is served in an atmosphere that attracts both the locals and the tourist and this is their way of saying thanks!

SEASONAL OPENING TO REPORT

Jeffroe’s Produce & Pies on Main Street in Chester is now open for the summer season. Owner Jeff Ogle offers a wide assortment of farm fresh fruits and vegetables as well as fresh baked fruit pies and fruit smoothies. Stop by for lunch and enjoy a variety of sandwiches, burritos and hot dogs either on the go or enjoy the available patio seating.

ADDING NEW MENU ITEMS

The Hunt Chevron Station and Convenience Store in Quincy has added new items to their menu for the summer season. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, you can choose from mini tacos to pizza sticks to their new Bird Shack fried chicken. Frazzle frozen drinks have also made a return to the menu with flavors like mango, green apple and tropical fruit. They also have freshly made and glazed donuts every morning.

RILEY’S NEW PRODUCT, BEEF STICKS

Since the beginning in 1980, Riley’s Jerky has been family owned and operated. Current owner Kaley Bentz tells us they have introduced a new product to their jerky line, beef snack sticks. Like their jerky products, every piece is hand cut from the leanest beef available making it arguably the best craft jerky on the market — and it’s made right here in Plumas County at their plant and retail store on Kinder Avenue in Greenville, which, by the way, is open Monday through Saturday. So, if you are in the area you should stop in and see how it’s made.

REMODELING TO START SOON

You’ll soon be seeing activity around the long-shuttered Stone House building in East Quincy. Luke Hall and Dan Hanna, pastors of Ascent Christian Church, are renovating it for the church’s new home. They are cleaning up the property and building a fence that will frame the outdoor sanctuary. They plan to have their first church service in the new location Sunday, July 14.