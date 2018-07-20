Business Scene for the week of 7/18/18

Quintopia Brewing Co.

NOW AN ACE HARDWARE STORE

No longer Chester True Value, now it’s Lake Almanor Ace Hardware. That was a decision storeowners Duane and Tami De Jong made so they can offer their Chester-Lake Almanor area customers a larger selection of merchandise with better prices.

The name change means they will also carry more brand name items such as Stihl, Craftsman tools Traeger Grills and Yeti products, to name a few.

Join the Ace Rewards program and you’ll receive points with every purchase you make along with members-only coupons and special deals for even more savings. Stop by their store on Main Street to see the new layout of the store.

CCW FIREARM CLASSES OFFERED

Federally licensed firearms dealer Ken Anthony is again offering CCW classes at Chester Tactical Sports on Watson Road in Chester. The initial class is Saturday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Sunday course can also be attended for those simply needing to renew their license. For more information call Ken at 258-1911.

ANNUAL NIGHT GOLFING EVENT

Every year the folks at Mt. Huff Golf Course in Crescent Mills host an evening game of golf and dinner. Tee time is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, and as the sun sets the lights come on given an expected finish time of around 11 p.m. Elisa Rutledge tells us the price includes dinner following golf. By the way, she has added patty melts, Swiss mushroom burgers and Philly cheese steak sandwiches to her menu in the course’s restaurant.

NEW AT STERLING SAGE

Josh Huddleston at Sterling Sage, located in the heart of the new and attractively renovated downtown Greenville, has added a new line of jewelry. They are diamonds and other gemstones on gold bands that can either be added to your existing wedding band or given as a special gift for any occasion. Just a reminder, they also custom make jewelry and do repairs.

JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER

If you are in or near Taylorsville, be sure to stop at Hanson’s Homemade Pies in the heart of downtown. Owner Lorraine Hanson now makes her own ice cream in a variety of flavors along with baking her own whole wheat and sourdough breads. Just when I thought it couldn’t get any better!

ANNIVERSARY WISHES …

It was five years ago that Tammy Henschel opened Bread & Butter, the bright red food truck at the corner of Highway 89 and Bonta Street in Blairsden. You’ll find a selection of baked goods and sandwiches made on freshly baked bread along with a variety of breakfast and lunch options.

✔ Quincy Hot Spot is celebrating 21 years in business. Owners Don and Dee Dee Driscoll purchased Mac’s Country Woodstove in July 1997 and turned it into what is now one of Quincy’s finest retail stores in 2000. During that time, the ambitious and hardworking couple has expanded the selection of wood stoves, and has added in a complete line of Best furniture, spa products, and home and garden accents. They also feature a barbecue section second to none with barbecues, grills and assorted sauces, seasonings and accessories. The store is located in East Quincy across the street from the Ranchito Motel.