Business Scene for the week of 9/26/18

WATCH BATTERY REPLACEMENT CLINIC

The Bargain Boutique Fine Thrift and Gifts, located in downtown Quincy, is hosting a watch battery replacement clinic Saturday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch specialist Donna Griffin will be available to answer questions and help with your replacement battery. There is a $10 charge per replacement and all proceeds benefit Plumas District Hospital.

WINE WEEK AT WHITEHAWK

Chef Sean Conry has planned a wine dinner featuring Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars on Thursday, Sept. 27, at Whitehawk Restaurant near Clio, but it’s a bit different then what he has done in the past: It’s actually a “wine week” featuring a five-course menu with selected wine pairings in addition to the regular bistro dinner menu for four nights, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 30. Guests make dinner reservations for any time they choose and dine at their own pace.

JORDAN-PRUITT JOINS THE PCIRC TEAM

Casey Jordan-Pruitt is the new volunteer coordinator for the CASA, the court-appointed special advocates program that advocates for children in foster care through the county court system. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in human services, Casey joined AmeriCorps as a readiness liaison and then as a family resource aide. She also received extensive training through the Child Abuse Prevention Council in Sacramento. “I’m excited to bring my experience and knowledge to the CASA program and Plumas Crisis Intervention Council and look forward to working with members of the community,” she said. Casey and her husband Joshua and son Stepson moved to Portola last June.

NORTH OF EDEN OPENS

Brittney Harmon started North of Eden in Quincy in July. With an artistic background, she designs area-specific clothing like tee shirts and sweatshirts adorned with artwork focusing on the theme “Lost Sierra.” She says she has shown (and continues to show) her ideas to several local merchants who said they love her vision of promoting this “lost sierra” region and now carry her products in their stores. She and her husband Daniel, who owns and operates Artisan Drywall, have four children: Satianna, 11, Marleigh, 9, Dakai, 7 and Koalani, 4.

OUR CONTINUED CONGRATULATIONS…

✔ One of Quincy’s iconic businesses, Sweet Lorraine’s, has been owned and operated by Gary and Bee for 13 years. This popular lunch and dinner house on Main Street in downtown Quincy is known for the consistently remarkable food Chef Gary prepares putting his unique culinary touches on every single dish, whether it’s his sandwiches and daily lunch specials or his mouthwatering steaks, seafood and pasta on the restaurant’s classic dinner menu.

✔ It was 40 years ago that JoAnn Prince opened Great Northern Hair Co., in Quincy, only to be joined later by her daughter Grace Ann Prince. You will now find them in a new location at 117 Redberg Ave. in East Quincy, just a block or so away from where they were on Highway 70. Although they have downsized the retail operation a bit, they still do hair and nails, have a tanning bed and carry hair products.