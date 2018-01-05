Business Scene for the week of 1/3/18

New owners take the keys

MILLER TAKES LEAD ROLE AT HOSPICE

Lisa Wong Miller has been named the new office coordinator for Sierra Hospice on Brentwood Drive in Chester. The long-time Lake Almanor resident has been training for this job for the past year under Shirley Canalia, who is retiring from that position. Lisa’s responsibilities for the Hospice include training its volunteers; meeting with families to discuss the services they offer; overseeing the Forget Me Not Thrift Store, which is their primary funding source; and organizing Camp Hug and Camp Big Hug. Sierra Hospice has been a volunteer community-based program in the greater Lake Almanor area dedicated to providing end-of-life aid and support to patients and their families since 1981. Their other team resources include local physicians, nurses, clergy, pharmacists, physical therapists, homemakers and funeral directors.

STATE FARM HOMEOWNERS INSURANCE

After a four-year underwriter’s moratorium on selling homeowners insurance in the greater Quincy area, specifically zip code 95971, State Farm Insurance agent Richard Stockton is pleased to announce that he can resume selling homeowners coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2018 in most of the region. Richard shared with us that his company is the largest insurer for autos and homes in the country and is top-rated for its claim service and customer satisfaction. The State Farm office in Quincy also handles the greater Indian Valley area and the Portola-Graeagle areas. Jim Stockton opened it in 1965 and Richard took over the agency when Jim retired in 1996.

LABOR LAW UPDATE CLASS OFFERED

The Alliance for Workforce Development, Business and Career Network and American’s Job Center are co-sponsoring a 2018 Labor Law class with Butte College’s The Training Place at 2480 Notre Dame Blvd. in Chico on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Instructor Ann Wicks will provide a summary of labor and employment legislation that took effect in January 2018. New hire changes, including salary history issues; the Immigrant Worker Protection Act; Parental Leave law; updated harassment training requirements; increased minimum wage and sick leave requirements and more will be covered in this 2-hour class. The fee is $55 per person. Register by calling the Alliance for Workforce Development’s Quincy office at 283-3933, Susanville’s at 257-5057, Butte College at 895-9015 or [email protected].

In the past, this class has been conveniently held in both Quincy and Susanville, but local representatives from the Alliance and Career Network offices have told us that because of the many changing laws effecting businesses this year they’ve opted to partner with Butte College.

CONTINUING EDUCATION CLASSES

Automotive technician Zach Poh, who has been employed at Mr. B’s Auto Techtronics in East Quincy since 2013, continues to attend classes quarterly to advance his expertise in the auto repair field. Zac is currently ASE certified in brakes, steering and suspension. The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is a professional certification group created in 1972 that certifies professionals and shops in the automotive repair and service industry in the United States and parts of Canada.

CLOSED BUT STILL AVAILABLE

As they do every year at this time, Crescent Country closed Jan. 1 so Lisa Forcino can do the required annual inventory assessment and to refresh the store’s inventory and displays for the new year. Watch this paper for the store’s reopening announcement. In the meantime, should you need something from her store, don’t hesitate to call her for an appointment at 284-6016 or 284-6227.