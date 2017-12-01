Business Scene for the week of 11/19/17

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING AT ITS BEST

If you are planning to get a jump on your Christmas shopping this weekend, there isn’t any reason to even think about going out of town and fighting the crowds — especially since your merchants right here at home are rolling out the red carpet in every respect to make it worth your while.

Your storekeepers are having terrific sales all month long on an array of gift giving products making it simple and affordable to find that perfect something for that special someone. Do yourself, your budget and your community a favor and see what all the stores throughout Plumas County have to offer, which includes this weekend’s events …

… HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES THIS WEEK

Be sure not to miss the family festivities this Friday and Saturday. There are light parades, Christmas tree lightings, merchant open houses with refreshments and sales galore, craft fairs, pictures with Santa, horse drawn trolley rides and more.

Friday evening:

✔ Quincy’s Sparkle festivities begins at 5 p.m.

✔ Portola’s Tree Lighting event is from 5 to 9 p.m.

✔ Westwood’s Christmas in the Mountains takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Saturday:

✔ Graeagle’s Holiday Festival has its traditional Christmas event on Saturday, from 1 – 5 p.m.

THE FEATURED ARTIST THIS MONTH

Erik Weber’s photographs of some of the Elders of Indian Valley art will be displayed this month at Crescent Country in downtown Crescent Mills. The opening reception is Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. Storeowner Lisa Forcino and Erik are having a contest to identify the people in the photos. The person who is able to identify the most will receive an individual or family portrait taken by Erik valued at $250. If they have a tie, there will be a drawing to determine who wins the prize.

FREE SNOWFLAKE CUTTING CLASS

Since entrepreneur Kelly Tan clearly stays busy running the uniquely stocked Young’s Market (think along the lines of a Whole Foods store) in Taylorsville and has also become well known for her assorted meat and cheese party platters, not to mention her catering gigs throughout they year, one would wonder where she finds the time to do much else. Well, she has. Kelly is offering a free class demonstrating how easy it is to creatively cut and make decorative snowflakes for the holidays. It’ll be at the Taylorsville Tavern, Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. Kelly will have everything you need to demonstrate how to custom-make your own snowflakes.

PORTOLA BUSINESS RELOCATES

Mike Riggs moved his Portola business, Sierra Garage, to a larger and more convenient facility at 73819 Delleker Road. “With our customer base growing, we needed more space so we can continue to provide the kind of high quality service our customers deserve,” he said. Mike, who is ASE certified, started Sierra Garage in 1999 and between he and his staff, they have over 60 years in servicing automobiles and trucks of all makes and sizes.

ANNIVERSARIES KUDOS …

The Locker Room Sports Grill on Main Street in Chester is celebrating its fifth year in business. Millard and Cheri Ralph and their daughter Jerilyn run the family owned and operated business that is well known for its burgers, pizzas and specialty sandwiches, including their award-winning veggie pesto panini sandwich. To celebrate their anniversary, any large pizza is just $10 through December!

✔ Naomi and Derek Vaughn are celebrating their first anniversary as the new owners of Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n Bake Pizza here in Quincy next to the Quincy post office.

✔ And it was also just a year ago when David and Kara Arsenault opened a new business in downtown Quincy called Feather River Outdoors. Just recently that business relocated to the former Epilog Books location on Main Street right after Kara bought it and then opened Barn Owl Books.