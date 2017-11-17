Business Scene for the week of 11/15/17

CO-OP NAMES NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Andrea Wilson has been promoted to general manager for Quincy Natural Foods and its counterpart in Portola, the Feather River Food Co-op. She is very familiar with the cooperative’s operations having held several positions that included being a department manager, a wellness manager and most recently, its finance manager. Andrea moved to Plumas County when she was just 7 years old and has happily called this area home for over the past 30 years. Andrea lives here with her husband and two children.

HOLIDAY TRASH PICKUP CHANGES

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the trash pickup schedule for Waste Management will change. Waste Management will be closed Thanksgiving. The Thursday routes will be moved to Friday and the Friday routes will be collected Saturday, Nov. 25.

PORTOLA RESTAURANT MOVES

The El Bacanora Mexican Restaurant in Portola has relocated to 270 Commercial St., the former home for Sharon’s Cafe. Owner Odella Silva said they simply outgrew the building they were in, which was just across the street from the new location. The restaurant has become known for its authentic Mexican dishes — a cuisine Odella says comes from Mexico’s Sonora region,

FUN-FILLED CHRISTMAS IN WESTWOOD

On Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Westwood Chamber of Commerce is holding a Christmas Bazaar. Vendor space is free; just call the Chamber at 256-2456 to reserve a spot. You can also call that number to enter your float in their festive light parade held Friday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m.

CHRISTMAS TRADITION WINNERS

Winners at Crescent Country’s Christmas Tradition festivities held recently were Patsy and Consuelo from Indian Valley and Arty from Graeagle. Storeowner Lisa Forcino said each of these lucky individuals were given a $50 gift certificate to this one-of-a-kind gift, collectibles and antique store in Crescent Mills. This marks the 35th year Crescent Country has kicked off the shopping season in grand style with refreshments, door prizes and bargains galore.

IT’S THE LADIES’ NIGHT, ONCE AGAIN!

It’s a special night for the ladies (no children, please) tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Lassen Gift Company on Main Street in Chester. Owner Sharon Henry and staff are hosting their third annual Ladies Night that promises to be a relaxing and positively enjoyable evening with hors d’oeuvres, sweet treats, refreshments and prize giveaways, while showing off their fashions throughout the evening.

CHESTER VENDERS’ SHOW AND PHOTOS

Here’s another opportunity to help you with your holiday gift giving with some great ideas and great selection. This Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., some 20 home-based businesses will be showing their products, which include kitchen gadgets and assorted cooking tools, scented lotions and candles, books, flavored dessert toppings and salsas, and lots of other unique gift items at the Almanor Recreation Center in Chester.

HELPING FEED HUNGRY FAMILIES

The Feather Publishing Co. offices on Lawrence Street in Quincy across from the post office; Forest Stationers across from the courthouse; and Quincy Hot Spot next to the Polka Dot in East Quincy are drop-off locations for CAN’s annual Holiday Food Drive. The food banks in Quincy are depleted and they need our help. Your donation of canned and non-perishable food items will help feed hungry families in our community. Donations gladly accepted through Dec. 8.