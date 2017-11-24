Business Scene for the week of 11/22/17

JOINS MOHAWK VALLEY ASSOCIATES

Realtor Cindi Eckert brings her 21 years of real estate experience to Mohawk Valley Associates in its Blairsden-Graeagle office. Licensed in both Nevada and California, and after vacationing in Plumas County for the past 25 years, several years ago Cindi and her husband Matt, a computer programmer, decided to make this her permanent home. “I work very hard for all my clients, whether buying or selling, bringing them as much value as possible to their transaction,” she said.

BANK CALENDARS NOW AVAILABLE

Plumas Bank’s 2018 photo wall calendar, Taking the Scenic Route in Plumas Bank Country, is now available for free at any of your local branch offices. Once again a number of talented photographers submitted photos for this popular calendar. The winners this year are: Alex Heth-Rossington (cover photo), Lydia Kyle, Cheryl Paduano, Lauren Corda, Brandy Cedillos, Chelsea Stevens, Carole Petralli, Heather McQuarrie, Hope Malcom, Curtis Levine, Maggie Hennessy, Michael Beatley, Doug Blesse and Kathlyn Millon. Congratulations to all of the winners; especially Michael Beatley — he was the lucky winner of the $100 drawing. He asked that it be a gift certificate to The Toy Store/Little People in Quincy, which he’ll undoubtedly use for Christmas shopping!

SPIRIT 0F QUINCY LIGHT CONTEST

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce, The Hot Spot and Feather Publishing are co-sponsoring a new “Spirit of Quincy” home holiday lights and decorations competition in December. Open to all residences in the greater Quincy area, the contest will feature awards for the best lights, best animated décor and best overall holiday display.

Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 7, and entry forms are available at numerous local merchants throughout Quincy or you can clip out the entry form on page 11a in the Bulletin.

Completed entry forms can be dropped off at Quincy Hot Spot, Moons Restaurant, Forest Stationers, The Toy Store, Plumas Bank, Carey Candy Co., Feather Publishing Co. and Great Northern Hair Co. or emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Spirit of Quincy c/o Feather Publishing, Box B.

Home lights and decorations must be on display Thursday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 17, to qualify.

For more information, call her at The Hot Spot, 283-2929, or email her at [email protected]. “This is the first of what will become an annual contest that will have more judging categories and will include commercial businesses as well,” Driscoll said.

HELPING FEED HUNGRY FAMILIES

The Feather Publishing Co. offices on Lawrence Street in Quincy across from the post office; Forest Stationers across from the courthouse; and Quincy Hot Spot next to the Polka Dot in East Quincy are drop-off locations for CAN’s annual Holiday Food Drive. The food banks in Quincy are depleted and they need our help. Your donation of canned and non-perishable food items will help feed hungry families in our community. Donations gladly accepted through Dec. 8.

ROTARY’S INTERACT CLUB FUNDRAISER

Members of the Chester High School Interact Club, which is affiliated with the Rotary Club, is once again selling See’s Candy this holiday season. This is an annual fundraiser used for the Rotary youth group’s community and international service projects. You can purchase the candy at Rouland Insurance, Plumas Bank, Chester Progressive and The Coffee Station or from any member of the CHS Interact Club.