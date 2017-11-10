Business Scene for the week of 11/8/17

Eatery opens in Chester

ANNUAL SOROPTIMIST FUNDRAISER

Continuing a decades-long tradition, the Soroptimist International Club is again selling See’s Candy for the upcoming holidays as a treat for your guests or gift for your friends and or clients. It’s a fundraiser benefiting Quincy and Portola high schools. In Quincy, you can buy See’s Candy at Great Northern Hair Company on Highway 70 in East Quincy and at the Plumas Bank branch in Portola.

HERE’S ANOTHER ‘NUTTY’ FUNDRAISER

Some might think they’re nuts, but the Quincy Soroptimist Club has taken over another fundraiser that has been handled for years by the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Orders are now being accepted at Great Northern Hair Co. in East Quincy and through any member of Soroptimist for fresh nuts — again, it time for holiday enjoyment or gift giving. You can purchase these assorted fresh nuts in 1-pound pre-made packages or create your own customer order. The Soroptimist group also plans to have packaged nuts available at the upcoming local craft fairs and at the Quincy Sparkle on Friday, Dec. 1.

FUNDRAISER FOR WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

On Saturday, Nov. 18, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds Tulsa Scott Pavilion, there is a major fundraiser and meet-and-greet for the Feather River College women’s softball team. The price of a ticket includes a taco dinner and beverage provided by Krissy Bauer’s The Knook. There will also be prize giveaways and a silent auction. Tickets are on sale at The Knook and must be purchased before Wednesday, Nov. 15. For more information, call Krissy at 927-7136.

THROUGH THE END OF DECEMBER

Driving through downtown Quincy you might have noticed the retail location on the corner of Main and Bradley has taken a new life and reopened. This Pop-Up business, now in its third year, is called Antiques and Artisans and features an amazing collection of antiques and gift items made by local artists. Those in this co-op have lots more space in this new prime retail location. Note to holiday shoppers: Make sure to put a stop here on your list!

KUDOS TO ALL …

We’re running a bit behind on running business anniversary notes. Many that you are reading have been carried over for weeks due to space limitations. Even though they might be a bit late, we still want to acknowledge these businesses and their milestones:

✔ Ernest “JR” Brandvold is celebrating his first anniversary doing business as Quincy Auto Glass. JR started in this business with his father and now has 18 years of experience. The shop is located at 2140 E. Main St. in East Quincy.

✔ Recently, Monte and Joanie Keilty celebrated their 10th anniversary as proprietors of Treats Dog Co. If you have four-legged friends, reptiles or birds, they have everything you need for your pets at their stores in Chester and in Susanville.

✔ Sierra Coffee and Beverage has been serving Plumas and Lassen counties with coffee and coffee dispensing systems, food vending machines and 5-gallon bottled water service for 14 years. The company is owned and operated by Michael Shannon and Victor and Linda Hursh.

✔ Wood’s Fire & Emergency Services has marked its 32nd year in business serving Plumas, Sierra, Nevada, Placer and Washoe counties. The company, owned and operated by Rock and Cindy Wood, with its offices and base of operations in Portola, is a nationally recognized federal contractor for fuels reduction (defensible space) services. It also provides wildland firefighting engines, tenders and personnel.