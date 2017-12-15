Business Scene for the week of 12/13/17

A family operation

YOUR MONEY, YOUR COMMUNITY!

Continuing their annual tradition, Gary and Mary Vogt are giving a portion of their sales at American Valley Hardware on each of the last 10 days of the shopping season to local charities and worthy organizations. Beginning this Friday, Dec. 15, and continuing through Dec. 24, a different group will be the beneficiary of 5 percent of that day’s sales. The 10 groups Gary and Mary have picked to receive the funds are listed in an ad on page 7 in this week’s Feather River Bulletin and are also posted at the store. So, pick the groups you would like to help and plan your shopping accordingly. Better yet, shop the store daily and help all these worthy organizations!

LIVE MUSIC FOR SHOPPERS TO ENJOY

Matthew Kitchens, proprietor of The Toy Store, is featuring live holiday music on each of the next two Saturdays for all to enjoy at his Main Street Quincy store. This Saturday, Dec. 16, enjoy the sounds of Passive & Co. playing a variety of popular and original folk and bluegrass music. The following Saturday, Dec. 23, the Plumas Ukulele Society will be spreading Christmas cheer with a special collection of holiday songs. And to make everyone’s life a little easier, Matt said they will be open Sunday, Christmas Eve for those last minute gifts.

LAUGH THE NIGHT AWAY

This Saturday, Dec. 16, the popular and entertaining evening of comedy returns to the Main Street Sports Bar & Lounge in downtown Quincy. Owners Karen Powell and Stephen Lodrig tell us they have a great line-up for the one-night show that includes San Francisco’s own Mean Dave along with Melissa Cox, Lisa Grant, Cal Blanton and Margaret Garcia, with cameos by Tina Terrazas and Marco Marigliano. Wayne Bauer, the show’s MC, will get things started at 7 p.m. Tickets are limited and are on sale at the bar. Also in the sprit of the holidays, if you bring in a donation for the local food bank you will receive $1 off the beverage of your choice.

ENJOY A HOLIDAY TREAT ON US

In the spirit of the holiday season and as a way of saying thanks to our friends and patrons, the gang here at the Feather Publishing Co./ Feather River Bulletin office have again set up a special customer appreciation table with lots of yummy treats beginning the week prior to Christmas, Monday, Dec. 18, through Friday, Dec. 22. So when you are out and about in Quincy, make a point to stop in at 287 Lawrence St. — we’ve saved a cookie or two for you.

BROASTED CHICKEN MEAL DEALS

Luis and Celedonia Santos have added broasted chicken meals to their menu at the Paradise Grill in the Plumas Pines Shopping Center in Quincy. At the restaurant you can choose one to four pieces of this delicious and juicy chicken that comes with two side dishes. Need to feed a family or larger group? You can order eight to 150 pieces to go, how’s that for convenience!

PLUMAS BANK’S OPEN HOUSES

Just as a reminder as you are out and about this holiday season, Plumas Bank is hosting open houses at their local branches. Tonight, Dec. 13, in Portola, along with their co-host, the Lost Sierra Chamber, they are having a holiday mixer from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Quincy, Greenville and Susanville branches are each having their Client Appreciation Days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.–ish today, tomorrow and Friday. The Chester branch is celebrating with its Client Appreciation Day from 10 to 2 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 15.