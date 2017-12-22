Business Scene for the week of 12/20/17

CURBSIDE SERVICE RETURNS

To help deal with the hazards of slippery winter snow and ice in parking lots, curbside service is available once again at Chester’s Subway on Main Street. The sandwich shop’s manager, Rozanne Deef, has made it very simple; just place your order by calling 258-2563 and she or a co-worker will bring your order out to your car. How convenient is that? Don’t forget, Subway also offers a different sandwich special each day.

TROPICAL CHRISTMAS REVIEW

Karen and Stephen at the Main Street Sports Bar & Lounge in Quincy invite you to come celebrate the holidays Polynesian-style with a Tropical Christmas Revue on Friday, Dec. 22. Local talents Margaret Garcia and Tina Terraza’s Pachuca Productions is putting on this 1945-themed evening that features hula dancers, USO girls and crooners bringing you the best of the 1940s! Tickets are on sale now at the bar.

TOY STORE’S MUSICAL SATURDAY

This Saturday, Dec. 23, the Plumas Ukulele Society will be spreading Christmas cheer with a special collection of holiday songs at the Toy Store in downtown Quincy. Owner Matt Kitchens also reminds us they will be open Sunday, Christmas Eve, for those last minute gifts.

COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER REMINDER

We want to remind you that Gary and Mary Vogt are once again giving a portion of their sales at American Valley Hardware to local charities and worthy organizations. It began Dec. 15, and continues through Dec. 24 with a different group daily receiving 5 percent of that day’s sales. So, with your last minute shopping do include a purchase at their store in Plumas Pines Shopping Center in Quincy — it’s yet another way to support your community.

TIME AWAY FOR THE HOLIDAYS

So they can spend time with their family during the holiday season, Heath and Christi Chase tell us they will be closing their Chester eatery, Cravings Café, Espresso Bar & Bakery, until Dec. 27.

Also located in the Stover Landing Common building, B & B Booksellers’ co-owner Dawn Gray said they will be closed Dec. 25 – 27.

ENJOY A HOLIDAY TREAT ON US

The Feather River Bulletin and Chester Progressive offices have a special customer appreciation table with lots of yummy treats through Friday, Dec. 22. So when you are out and about this week make a point to stop in for a treat at 287 Lawrence St. in Quincy or 135 Main St. in Chester.

ANNIVERSARIES DULY NOTED …

Again, these anniversary acknowledgements don’t necessarily mark the actual month of the anniversary since we run them as space allows.

✔ With 26 years of experience, Certified Public Accountant Mary Cheek provides financial services to both individuals and businesses. Along with her accounting assistant, Jody Syfrett, they provide accounting, tax preparation and other financial services tailored to the unique needs of each client, both large and small. The office is at 131 Willow St. in Chester.

✔ Chris Nicholson marks the 10th year as the proprietor of Graeagle Lighting. His downtown Graeagle store offers shoppers an impressive assortment of home lighting fixtures, hardwood and carpet flooring, window coverings, and home and yard furniture displayed in both indoor and outdoor showrooms.

✔ State Farm Insurance agent Richard Stockton has been taking care of the folks in the Quincy, Greenville, Portola and Graeagle area for 23 years and has been with the insurance and financial services company for 29 years. In addition to auto, home, business, life and health insurance, he and his knowledgeable and friendly staff also offer complete banking services, including an array of investment products. Richard is actively involved in his community working with Community Connections and he is currently serving as president of the Quincy Rotary Club.