Business Scene for the week of 4/12/17

New partner, name and location

MOTHER’S DAY PHOTO PROJECT

In honor of Mother’s Day, Quincy Pharmacy is paying tribute to moms in the community with a special window display. Store owner and pharmacist Karen Schad is looking for as many photos as possible. She asks that you name the people in the picture, last names are welcome, but optional. Submit by emailing to myquincypharmacy@gmail.com or drop off at the store on Main Street. Deadline is Wednesday, Apr. 19.

BROKER ASSOCIATION RETURNS

Tim O’Brien, owner/broker of the local offices of Coldwell Banker, is pleased to announce the return of broker associate Bob Lindquist to his Chandler Real Estate in Portola. Bob moved to eastern Plumas County from the Bay Area in 1998 in search of a quieter, more connected lifestyle for his family. He has been a real estate agent since 1999 and received his broker’s license in 2015. Tim says, “Welcome back Bob! We know that with your experience and your enthusiasm for our area you will serve your clients well.”

EASTER, ANNIVERSARY SALE

April 1 marked the 21st anniversary for Bob and Cheryl Reinitz as proprietors of Forest Stationers across from the courthouse in downtown Quincy. As their way of saying thanks and just in time for Easter shopping, this week you’ll get 20% off everything you can fit into a shopping bag — excluding printer cartridges and services. Thanks Bob and Cheryl for giving us such a terrific place to satisfy our shopping needs and gift giving options.

BUSINESSES ON THE MOVE…

Cravings Café, Espresso Bar & Bakery in Chester will be closed for a couple of weeks while it moves from 150 Main to 278 Main in the iconic Stover Landing Commons building. Owners Chef Heath and Christi Chase tells us you can enter their business on the left and the right entrance takes you into the newly relocated B&B Booksellers. In the Commons, shoppers will find a unique shopping experience with a café, espresso bar, bookstore, art gallery, business center and more.

✔ Certified Massage Therapist Sharon Geney has moved her business, A Balanced Touch, to 244 Main St. in Chester — suite B in the Kehr O’Brien Coldwell Banker building. For 17 years, Sharon has been effectively offering total body balancing and intuitive healing through massage therapy, aromatherapy and sound healing in the greater Almanor basin. Watch for her upcoming workshop on self-care.

✔ Shoppers will now find Mountain Custom Framing & Gifts in its new location on Main Street in Old Town next to the Elks Lodge. In addition to providing custom framing for all types of art, owner Becky Weatherson says this new, spacious showroom and custom framing studio is not only a showcase for local artists, but for her extraordinary selection of unique cabin décor and gifts items, lotions, soaps, gourmet teas and more.

✔ As the Old Town Mercantile consignment store in Westwood approaches their second anniversary, local hosts Marty and Diane Growdon tell us they moved to a larger location right next door to their current location at 317 Birch St., inside the historic Young’s Market building. The new location has been remodeled and is now similar to an open-air country market for their local artists and crafters from Lassen and Plumas counties.

SEASONAL REOPENINGS…

Elaine’s, a food wagon eatery, is once again open for the season in Greenville next to the Mohawk Trading Company. Owner Elaine Taddei offers a varied menu that includes charbroiled burgers, tacos, wraps and more, along with old-fashioned milkshakes. This year, she’s added a chicken club sandwich.

✔ On April 13, The Sug’r Shack reopens for its eighth season on Birch Street in Westwood. Owner Julie Brecht created a menu for her fast food restaurant — outside dining available — featuring burgers, hot dogs, tacos, burritos, other assorted sandwiches, ice cream and milkshakes.