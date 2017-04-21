Business Scene for the week of 4/19/17

THAI DINNER, MUSIC AND COMEDY

Couple of busy, entertaining nights upcoming at the Main Street Sports Bar & Lounge in Quincy. On Thursday, April 27, it’s dinner and music featuring a Thai meal with music provided by Greg Willis, Johnny Walker and special guest Chase Ramirez.

Then on Friday night, April 28, Stockton’s funnyman Rio Hillman — just kicking off his “30 No Days Off Comedy Tour” — will headline a show featuring several other comedians from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Seating for this hilarious private show is limited, so it is suggested you get your $10 tickets in advance.

NEW ADDITION TO COLDWELL TEAM

Tim O’Brien of Coldwell Banker Kehr/O’Brien Real Estate welcomes Tanya Miller to his property management services team. Tanya brings a background in overseeing hospitality cleaning services and organizational management for their rental programs. “Her enthusiasm for our property management services is quite infectious and has already been making a buzz about town as she meets with restaurant and recreation business owners to introduce herself while replenishing our brochures about our services,” said Tim.

CHAMBER MIXER AT PRATVILLE

Carol’s Café at Prattville is opening for it’s 46th season with a Lake Almanor Area Chamber Mixer on Thursday, April 27. Owner Carol Franchetti says she will officially open the café for the season on Friday, May 5, just in time to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. During May the popular family eatery will be open Thursday for breakfast and lunch and Friday through Sunday for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

CHESTER BUSIENSS RELOCATES

Brian and Sarah Smith are pleased to announce they have moved their business, Chester Auto Body & Glass, Inc, to 543 Chester Airport Rd. Their new facility features a new and advanced frame rack and measuring system, new paint booth with a sterile paint mixing room, secured customer parking, 24-hour video surveillance and lots more space including a roomy and comfortable waiting area with a complementary hot beverage station.

ADULT EASTER EGG HUNT WINNER

Karen Williams from Quincy was the lucky winner of Crescent Country’s Grand Golden Egg worth $50. Owner Lisa Forcino said she had a terrific turnout for her 23rd annual spring fling event.

ANNIVERSARIES WE’RE NOTING …

This month, Todd Kuraisa begins his 16th season at Little Bear RV Park in Blairsden. He said he bought the business when he was 26 when, as he put it, he thought he knew it all and quickly found out he knew very little about the business. “Making mistakes is the best teacher I ever had, still is to this day. It was both humbling and a blessing in disguise as it propelled me to grow as a man and an entrepreneur. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the friendships forged. It’s by far the greatest aspect of owning this park, the personality and energy of our guests is second to none,” Todd said.

✔ With offices in Chester and Susanville, Bruce Homme is in his 29th year serving Lassen and Plumas counties with Homme’s Landscape. He encourages homeowners to start thinking of their landscaping projects. From small to large projects, Bruce can give you ideas to fit your budget adding that you don’t have to do everything all at once. He said you could plan your master project and do sections or phases each year as your budget allows.