Business Scene for the week of 4/5/17

CUCCIA’S RESTAURANT REOPENS

Gina Prince and her daughter, Lila, are starting their ninth season at Cuccia’s, with its reopening today, April 5. The fashionable pasta, pizza and wine bar located on Mohawk Drive in Blairsden will begin the year with spring hours, opening Wednesday through Sunday, at 5 p.m. until they close. Beginning on Mother’s Day, they will also be open for Saturday and Sunday brunch. Their Wednesday wine deal continues, half off the price of a bottle with dinner.

NEW SPIN BIKES DELIVERED

With the growing interest in their relatively new spin exercise classes, Garn Pringle, Lake Almanor Fitness Center’s general manager, has purchased more spin bikes. Certified instructor Jerri Nielsen will be offering new classes starting in April, so if you are interested, be sure to register now. The Fitness Center is located on Cedar Street in Chester.

EASTER EGG HUNT FOR ADULTS

Lisa Forcino at Crescent Country is hosting the popular gift store’s annual Spring Fling and Adult Egg Hunt on Good Friday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. As always, Easter eggs will be hidden — well, not really, they are in plain sight — each containing gifts and specials. And the very special Grand Golden Egg contains a $50 gift certificate. This popular event, now 23 years a tradition, also marks the kickoff for spring. The store is on Highway 89 in downtown Crescent Mills.

ANNUAL BUSINESS SUMMIT

The fifth annual Plumas Business Summit, hosted by the Eastern Plumas Chamber of Commerce and the Far Northern California Center for International Trade Development at Feather River College, will be held Monday, April 24, at Grizzly Creek Ranch, east of Portola. This year’s program is titled “Mapping our Business — Where Local Meets Global” and features Kevin Danaher, co-founder of Global Exchange and a champion of sustainable, green, people-to-people economies, as the keynote speaker. He will be joined by Angela Cordell from the Center for International Trade Development; Amy Schultz, Economic and Talent Development; and Lisa Grant, co-owner of Dickens Drilling. The seminar is from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and refreshments and lunch are included in the registration fee: $65 prior to April 1, $85 after that date. To register, call 836-6811 or go to easterplumaschamber.com.

TWAIN EASTER EGG HUNT

The Twain Store and RV Park is having its second annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15, at noon. Storeowners Hardy and Joyce Lindahl said that kids can hunt for hundreds of hidden eggs with the Easter Bunny — who will also pose for pictures — that will be hidden throughout the park. There’s also two “golden eggs” and prize baskets for whichever lucky kids find them. Smoked brisket and pulled pork sandwiches with sides and drinks will be available to purchase for lunch. The Twain Store is on Highway 70, west of Quincy, in the Feather River Canyon. Sounds like a fun-filled Saturday family outing!

CAR WASH OPENS SELF-SERVE BAYS

Due to fire damage, the Touchless carwash system at Chester Quality Car Wash is still being repaired, but owner Peggy Galpine says the self-service bays and vacuums are once again fully operational.