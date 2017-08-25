Business Scene for the week of 8/23/17

Mobile welding business

LEWIS JOINS LAKE ALMANOR OFFICE

Realtor Sharon Lewis has joined Sierra Heritage Realty at its Hamilton Branch office. Firm owner and broker, Alan Savage, tells us “Sharon is focused, energetic and a real go-getter!” She has been in the Lake Almanor area for several years and is very involved with her community. Sharon prides herself on helping her clients through the real estate process “with the utmost professionalism and care.”

ARTISTS OF THE MONTH

Lisa Forcino, owner of Crescent Country, is having a reception this Sunday, Aug. 27, for her store’s September featured artists. Stop by and visit with the “Glassy Ladies” — Linda and Ruth — who will be showing their glass artwork for home and garden from 1 to 4 p.m. The Crescent Mills store is renowned for its vast inventory of collectibles, antiques, home and garden accessories, and other unique gifts.

CLOSING SOON FOR THE SEASON

Every Bloomin’ Thing’s Chester location will be closing Sunday, Sept. 3, for the season. Owner Melissa McCoy said she is busy between now and when they close with season-ending specials throughout that location. They are at 130 Main St. in Chester.

BINGO AT MAIN STREET SPORTS BAR

This Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m. (and continuing every other Thursday), stop by the Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Quincy for some rousing games of bingo. This is a benefit for Multiple Sclerosis sponsored by Quincy’s very active fundraisers, the MS Girls. We should also note that the Main Street bar is now open daily at noon and thinking ahead co-owner Karen Powell adds “Are you ready for some football?”

SUCCESSFUL FUNDRAISER HELD

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who knows this guy and what he’s done around town, but once again Quincy’s Downtown Barbershop owner George Scheuchenzuber III held a fundraiser for a worthy local cause. Back in July a fire took everything from a local resident so the next day George held a fundraiser — donating the entire day’s proceeds to this man. The haircuts and additional contributions offered up amounted to $580.

In July George held a fundraiser during the Quincy vs. Gridley Swim Meet. He cut 27 heads of hair raising a nifty $250 for his hometown team.

Nicely done, George!

GRAEAGLE MILL WORKS MUSIC

Tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 23, enjoy the sounds of Lance Barker at the Mill Works Deli & Bakery in downtown Graeagle. Next Wednesday, Aug. 30, guests will be thoroughly entertained by the sounds of Jack Denny. It’s always 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a special menu offered each evening.

ANNIVERSARY KUDOS …

✔ Mountain Mattress on Lawrence Street in Quincy (next to the fire station) is celebrating its second year in business. Owners Amy Weeks and her father Gary tell us they’ve had tremendous support from the community these first two years.

In fact, business has been so good they needed to expand their showroom and warehouse space so they bought a building on Main Street in Quincy next to the State Farm Insurance offices. They’ll relocate from their Lawrence Street location (next to Patti’s Thunder Café) once the remodeling is completed.