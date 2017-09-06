Business Scene for the week of 8/30/17

Home checks, hauling service

GRAEAGLE DENTIST CELEBRATES 25th

Dr. Michael Barton has been taking care of patients from his downtown Graeagle dental clinic for the past 25 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy, in 1980. The couple left Santa Rosa and moved to San Diego where he obtained a BS degree from San Diego State University. From there they moved to San Francisco and in 1989, Michael graduated from UCSF’s dental school. He practiced in Wyoming and Montana before purchasing a dental practice in Graeagle in 1992. Dr. Barton’s dental practice specializes in everything from basic dental cleanings to restorative and cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, crowns, prosthodontics and implants. He and Kathy, a massage therapist, have two daughters.

WEDNESDAY WELLNESS DISCUSSIONS

Quincy Pharmacy owner Karen Schad began a series of vitamin and supplement wellness workshops in August labeled Wellness Wednesdays. These brief but informative 10 to 15 minute talks, with time for questions and discussions, are conveniently held every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the pharmacy’s waiting room. Karen said her full service pharmacy also focuses on “… treating the mind, body and spirit as a whole. Our goal on Wellness Wednesdays is simply to spread the word about the safe and effective use of alternative medicines.” Some of the August topics included pain and arthritis, probiotics and sleep, energy and memory. The topic Sept. 6 is high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetics and Sept. 13 the discussion will be about men’s and women’s health. Karen invites you drop in and attend as many of the talks as you can. The pharmacy is on Main Street in downtown Quincy.

GOVERNOR’S REPRESENTATIVES COMING

Tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., representatives from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (known as GO-Biz) will be moderating a round-table discussion at Moon’s Restaurant in Quincy. Gil Gonzales and Daljit Bains will provide an overview of Go-Biz services and resources and discuss ways to assist businesses in achieving both short- and long-term goals. Lisa Kelly, co-owner of Moons and a director for the revitalized Quincy Chamber of Commerce, bills this is a great opportunity to share your ideas and concerns regarding current economic conditions and the challenges businesses face in Quincy and Plumas County.

LIVESTOCK AUCTION CORRECTION

Like so many business owners, Bob and Melissa Price, owners of Les Schwab Tires in Portola, are big supporters of a variety of local clubs and organizations, and the annual 4-H Livestock Auction is certainly one of those on the top of their list. Besides buying the reserve grand champion sheep this year, they also bought a couple of pigs at the auction. Unfortunately, in the story about the auction in last week’s newspaper I inadvertently changed Bob’s name to Mike. But I’ve got a great — albeit lame — excuse for my faux pas. I’ve known a Mike Price here in Quincy since our high school days and as I wrote the story my fingers on the keyboard simply overrode by brain. My apologies to both gentlemen. Mike, I didn’t mean to put you back to work, continue enjoying your retirement; and Bob, thanks for all the support you and Melissa give your community.