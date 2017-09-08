Business Scene for the week of 9/06/17

DESPITE WORK, UNOCAL REMAINS OPEN

In accordance with California state law, construction crews will be busy for the next several weeks at the Unocal 76 Service Station and Food Mart, removing and replacing all of the underground fuel storage tanks. Although gas will not be available, customers will be happy to know that the mini mart, food court and car wash will remain open for business with the usual array of freshly prepared hot breakfast and lunch items for those on the go, including their famous biscuits and gravy. Of course, in the store you can grab sodas, cold beer, pre-made sandwiches, snacks, lottery tickets and assorted sundry items. Don’t let the fencing fool you; they are open daily with their usual hours and ready for business!

IN 25 YEARS, $225,000 IN DONATIONS

Twenty-five years ago Ron and Stephanie Horton, then part owners of Ken’s Tire Center in Quincy, joined the fast growing Oregon-based Les Schwab Tires family of stores as a dealer/owner. Ron explained that the move was done at a time when independently owned tire stores were becoming increasingly challenged with finding the right tires at competitive prices. He added that becoming part of that franchise certainly took care of that problem and a lot more. Watch for a Profile in Business feature in an upcoming edition chronicling the Horton’s history and success in the tire business. Speaking of success, in these last 25 years, Ron and Stephanie have generously donated around $225,000 to over 100 clubs and organizations locally. And here’s an obvious thought to ponder: That’s how much just one business here in Plumas County contributed locally, think for a minute what that total must be if you added up all the contributions that our businesses have made during that same 25-year timeframe. It’s got to be staggering and again illustrates just how important it is for all of us to shop locally whenever possible. Remember: what goes around, comes around. Congratulations Ron and Steph, and thank you!

HELPING HURRICANE HARVEY VICTIMS

Speaking of helping out, Eastside Public House owners Dave and Helen Reynolds are holding a truly feel-good fundraising event for victims of Hurricane Harvey. It’s a spaghetti feed on Monday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., at their East Quincy establishment. Helen said they are asking community members to donate the food (a list of what they need is on their Facebook page) by Sept. 10 and those stopping to enjoy the meal on Sept. 11 are simply asked to donate what they can toward the relief efforts underway in Texas.

ANNUAL PET VACCINATION CLINIC

Dr. Doyle Rolston and Dr. Suzanna Elkjer of the Indian Valley Veterinary Clinic are again offering a special low cost vaccination clinic in the parking lot of Evergreen Market or the Greenville High School parking lot tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dr. Rolston and his staff will provide shots for rabies, distemper, cat vaccines and more at this annual clinic. Staff from Plumas County Animal Control will also be on hand to provide one-stop licensing services.

OFFICE REMODELING UNDERWAY

Alan Savage, the owner and broker of Sierra Heritage Realty at Lake Almanor, offers his heartfelt thanks to the community as his realty firm marks its fourth anniversary serving the Chester-Lake Almanor area. They will remain open while they remodel the new, larger offices near the bridge at Hamilton Branch that they recently moved in to. Alan plans to host a reception at their establishment next spring.