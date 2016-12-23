Business Scene or the week of December 21, 2016

Toy Store’s musical Saturday

Christmas Eve promises to be a special day at the Toy Store in downtown Quincy. Owner Matthew Kitchens has the talented Kepple Girls and Garrett Hagwood performing an array of Christmas classics to entertain shoppers beginning at 11 a.m. While there, treat yourself to homemade cookies and take comfort knowing if you purchase something they’ll wrap it for free.

Massage therapist in Blairsden

Certified Massage Therapist Rose Brunnelle recently opened Mountain High Massage on Bonta Street in Blairsden. She offers both relaxing and therapeutic massages, a hot stone massage, body scrubs and wraps. She has been in practice for 30 years, starting off in Auburn and moving to Cromberg six years ago. Rose is currently offering several massage specials as advertised elsewhere in this newspaper, perhaps a gift certificate would make a special gift from you to someone you know!

A Christmas and fitness match!

Thinking of your New Years resolutions? Garn Pringle, general operations manager at Lake Almanor Fitness Center, suggests a gift for “every body.” The fitness center in Chester has what you need to get into shape — from line dancing classes to specialized boot camps and much more. Ask one of their certified fitness trainers about their new Spin Bike classes. Gift certificates are available.

Special dinner for a special night

Chris King and CJ Dunbar are marking their first year in business this month as chefs and owners of High Country Cuisine. The two chefs who have become well known for their remarkable culinary skills, are serving a special five-course New Year’s Eve dinner with three wine pairings (yes, they now serve beer and wine) at their trendy Quincy restaurant. Seating is limited for this all inclusive and exclusive dinner party so be sure to make your reservations early: Call 283-9348. The restaurant is in the Plumas Pines Shopping Center next to American Valley Hardware.

Taking some holiday time off

So they can spend some time with their family during the holidays, Heath and Christi Chase are closing their Chester business, Craving Café, Espresso Bar & Bakery, Dec. 20–28, reopening Thursday morning, Dec. 29. The very talented and versatile Chef Heath makes everything from scratch, from their regular menu items that includes muffins and scones, to any special order you request at least a day ahead of time.

Ferrellgas coat drive underway

Rod Powell, manager of Ferrellgas in Quincy, said that with the help of local residents, he plans to deliver more then just propane this holiday season. Rod said they are collecting new and gently used costs, hats, scarves and gloves this year and putting them into the hands of less fortunate members of our community. He said donations can be given to Ferrellgas deliverymen or brought to the office at 291 Crescent St. through Friday, Dec. 30. They will donate items collected to one or more local charities.

Celebrating 25 years

Certified Public Account Mary Cheek has provided financial services to both individuals and businesses for 25 years. “We give the same attention to all clients, no matter how large or small. The accounting, tax preparation, and other financial services we provide are tailored to the unique needs of each client, ensuring the best possible results and maximized returns,” she stated. Mary also noted that they take seminars and webinars to stay on top of the ever-changing world of tax law and accounting. Her office is on Willow Street in Chester.