Business Scene for the week of December 30, 2016

As they do every year at this time, Crescent County is closing Jan. 5 so Lisa Forcino can do the required annual inventory assessment and to refresh the store’s inventory and displays for the new year. Watch this paper for the store’s reopening announcement. In the meantime, should you need something from her store don’t hesitate to call her for an appointment at 284-6016 or 284-6227.

Also closing to do inventory control is DeeDee and Don Driscol’s Quincy Hot Spot. They will be closed Dec. 27 through Jan. 4.

On another note, DeeDee had a great idea for next holiday season. She wants to see a competitively fun and festive neighborhood-by-neighborhood holiday home decorating challenge. We’ll be working with her on how to pull this off and would welcome any ideas you might have. Just give either one of us a call.

Have New Year’s Eve dinner plans?

With New Year’s Eve upon us, one of the many things Plumas County residents can be thankful for is our truly remarkable selection of dining choices. In no particular order, here’s a sampling that I gleaned from ads in the paper this week giving you a taste of some of the choices you have Saturday evening — but be sure to make reservations:

Moon’s Restaurant in Quincy has a surf ‘n turf special in addition to their regular menu. Owners Lisa and Mike Kelly tell us their chef is preparing a very special New York strip steak topped with crab and prawn béchamel. The meal includes complimentary champagne and delightful 2017 truffles.

Nakoma Resort in Clio features a four-course “culinary celebration” prepared by Chef Scott Burns. Each course features a trio of offerings for diners to choose. The dinner is complemented by the musical stylings of pianist Don Kahn.

The Grizzly Grill in Blairsden has owner and chef Chris Simone offering several of his famous specials prepared as only he can: Prime rib, lamb chops persillade, Chilean sea bass and Canadian lobster tail. Regular menu items are also available.

The Coyote Bar & Grill in Graeagle, the steakhouse known for its unique twist on Southwestern cuisine directed by chef/owner Terry Moore, starts off the evening with a complimentary shrimp cocktail. Specials include osso buco, prawn and lobster fettuccini, eggplant lasagna and prime rib just to name a few.

High Country Cuisine’s chefs Chris King and CJ Dunbar present a five-course dinner with three wine pairings in an inclusive and exclusive engagement at their restaurant in the Plumas Pines Shopping Center in Quincy.

Cuccia’s, the famous pasta, pizza and wine bar in Blairsden on the Mohawk highway, is featuring a special four-course menu. As they always do, owners Gina Prince and Lila Prince promise to make this a memorable dining experience.

After dinner, ring in the new year

The Main Street Sports Bar & Lounge in Quincy features live music with The Bourgeois Gypsies starting at 9:30 p.m. Owners Karen and Stephen will be sure to have lots of festive noise makers to help shuttle in the New Year.

The Bank Club on Commercial Street in Portola is having a masquerade ball on New Year’s Eve with prizes awarded for the best mask. Judging begins at 11 p.m. Owner Leanna Hill says if you don’t have a mask not to worry, one will be provided while the supply lasts. Also, enjoy the music and complimentary glass of champagne for the midnight toast.

Moving to the top of the hill

Lucio Macias and his crew have been super busy totally renovating the building he bought on Highway 70 at the top of what is commonly known as Cemetery Hill that separates the communities of east and west Quincy. The former Mi Casita location will be the new home of his popular east Quincy restaurant, the Express Café, with the same menu, same food, same name He expects to have it open mid-January, but in the meantime, you can still get those great American, Mexican and Chinese meals at his east Quincy locale. It’s open Mon. – Sat., 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, 7 –3.

Frank’s Garage relocates

On Jan. 3, Bryan and Joy Strecker are moving their automotive repair business, Frank’s Garage, from its East Quincy location to 270 Crescent St. in Quincy. They will occupy the three-bay shop and office at the Feather River Materials plant. Bryan, an ASE certified master technician, offers full automotive repair services with computer engine diagnostics. They are also a licensed smog station.

Additional beauty services

Country Style Family Hair Care owner Margie Meeker welcomes Yajuan (Lilly) Yuan to her downtown Greenville salon. Lilly offers paramedical permanent cosmetics and makeup applications for lips, eyebrows, eyeliner and hair and scalp. She also does eyelash extensions, full body waxing, facials and massage therapy.