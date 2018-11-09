Cal Fire suspends burn permits immediately

Cal Fire announced this morning that it is immediately suspending all burn permits in Plumas, Lassen and Modoc counties. The suspension prohibits all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves until the suspension is formally rescinded. To remain informed Cal Fire encourages residents to go its Facebook page, follow the organization on Twitter or sign up at Constant Contact to receive emails.

The suspension is the result of the Camp Fire burning near Paradise and the amount of resources that Cal Fire has diverted to that area, as well as the overall dry conditions in the area.