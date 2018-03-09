Plumas News

More candidates file today

Debra Moore, Managing Editor 3 Comments

Update: After 4 p.m. today, a second challenger submitted paperwork in the District 3 Supervisor race. Michael Nashlund will join Joseph Maumoynier in challenging incumbent Sherrie Thrall.

With a 5 p.m. deadline today, more candidates have filed to be on the June 5 Primary ballot. Since yesterday morning, Superintendent of Schools Terry Oestreich has filed her paperwork, as has Auditor Roberta Allen. Two challengers for District 5 Supervisor have also come forward: Tim Driscoll and Margaret “Mimi” Garner.

  • Assessor: Chuck Leonhardt
  • Auditor: Roberta Allen
  • County Clerk-Recorder: Kathy Williams
  • District Attorney: David Hollister
  • Sheriff-Coroner: Greg Hagwood
  • Treasurer-Tax Collector: Julie White
  • County Superintendent of Schools: Terry Oestreich
  • Superior Court Judge: Janet Hilde
  • Supervisor – District 3: Incumbent Sherrie Thrall and challenger Joseph Maumoynier
  • Supervisor – District 5: Incumbent Jeff Engel and challengers Tim Driscoll and Margaret “Mimi” Garner

3 thoughts on “More candidates file today

  • Mark Mihevc
    March 9, 2018 at 1:15 pm
    Anybody but Engel…

    • 37years
      March 11, 2018 at 9:15 am
      This tells me I should vote for Engel. lol

  • One Who Knows
    March 11, 2018 at 8:03 pm
    Yep, definitely Mr. Engel. Drive the libs crazy!

