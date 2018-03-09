More candidates file today
Update: After 4 p.m. today, a second challenger submitted paperwork in the District 3 Supervisor race. Michael Nashlund will join Joseph Maumoynier in challenging incumbent Sherrie Thrall.
With a 5 p.m. deadline today, more candidates have filed to be on the June 5 Primary ballot. Since yesterday morning, Superintendent of Schools Terry Oestreich has filed her paperwork, as has Auditor Roberta Allen. Two challengers for District 5 Supervisor have also come forward: Tim Driscoll and Margaret “Mimi” Garner.
- Assessor: Chuck Leonhardt
- Auditor: Roberta Allen
- County Clerk-Recorder: Kathy Williams
- District Attorney: David Hollister
- Sheriff-Coroner: Greg Hagwood
- Treasurer-Tax Collector: Julie White
- County Superintendent of Schools: Terry Oestreich
- Superior Court Judge: Janet Hilde
- Supervisor – District 3: Incumbent Sherrie Thrall and challenger Joseph Maumoynier
- Supervisor – District 5: Incumbent Jeff Engel and challengers Tim Driscoll and Margaret “Mimi” Garner
3 thoughts on “More candidates file today”
Anybody but Engel…
This tells me I should vote for Engel. lol
Yep, definitely Mr. Engel. Drive the libs crazy!