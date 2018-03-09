More candidates file today

Update: After 4 p.m. today, a second challenger submitted paperwork in the District 3 Supervisor race. Michael Nashlund will join Joseph Maumoynier in challenging incumbent Sherrie Thrall.

With a 5 p.m. deadline today, more candidates have filed to be on the June 5 Primary ballot. Since yesterday morning, Superintendent of Schools Terry Oestreich has filed her paperwork, as has Auditor Roberta Allen. Two challengers for District 5 Supervisor have also come forward: Tim Driscoll and Margaret “Mimi” Garner.