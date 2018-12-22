‘Canvas-For-A-Cause’ supports the Lost Sierra Tourist Center

Donna Mills will be instructing a paint-and-sip event at the Ricochet Cafe, 276 Lower Main St., in Clio on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m.

“We are raising funds to keep the Lost Sierra Tourist Center doors open with a ‘Canvas-for-a-Cause’ event,” said Mills.

“Paint-and-sip art events are extremely popular in Reno and Quincy, but we don’t have any locally. It’s a great way to meet people and have fun learning to paint.

“I’ve wanted to start something like this for a while, but have been too busy working. I retired last June, so I’m ready to share my love for art with others,” added Mills.

Just before retiring, Mills began teaching art again in local elementary schools last spring through the Plumas Arts’ “Artist in the Schools” program.

“Ironically, this is what I was doing just before I went to work at Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative 25 years ago. I was excited to come full circle and be invited back,” says Mills.

Mills also orchestrated several art projects during the Plumas-Sierra County Fair in Artropolis over the past couple of years.

“I love working with children and adults, and getting them to express themselves artistically. Children are eager to learn and haven’t learned to be afraid of ‘making a mistake,’ which makes it easier for them to become artists. There are no mistakes in art, after all — only happy accidents,” said Mills.

To learn more about Canvas for a Cause, or to sign up for the event in January, call the Lost Sierra Tourist Center at 836-6811, email [email protected] or register for the event on the chamber website at www.easternplumaschamber.com/events-calendar.html .