Canyon closures to resume for six days

Caltrans announced that it plans to resume a series of morning and afternoon closures on an 11-mile stretch of State Highway 70 between Jarbo Gap and the Feather River Canyon for emergency work related to the Camp Fire.

To ensure motorist and worker safety, the highway will be closed between the Jarbo Gap area and the Shady Rest Area in the Feather River Canyon from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, through Friday, June 7, and again Monday, June 10, through Wednesday, June 12. The roadway will be open to traffic from noon to 1 p.m. during that same time period. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

In recent months, crews have been placing wire mesh drapery along steep wildfire-damaged hillsides to prevent rocks and boulders from falling onto the roadway below. A helicopter is required to transport material such as posts and cable nets onto the steep slopes along a half-mile-long segment of Highway 70.