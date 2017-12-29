Captain Carl’s generosity continues
When Meadow Valley resident Welles (Capt. Carl) Clarke, Jr. died in August of 2015, he left nearly $1.6 million to local organizations.
A significant portion of the former Merchant Marine and yachtsman’s estate — approximately $1 million — was distributed in September 2016. The largest amount, $700,00 was given to Plumas Arts, with several smaller amounts given to other groups.
Now the remainder of the estate has been divided just in time for Christmas. The two largest checks —$100,000 each — are being given to Meadow Valley Fire Department and the Plumas District Hospital Foundation.
Jack Brown is the executor of the estate and received assistance from local attorneys David Luddington and Jan Klement.
Recipients of the remainder of the estate of Welles (Capt. Carl) Clarke, Jr.
$100,000
Meadow Valley Fire Department
Plumas District Hospital
$20,000
Plumas Elementary School (Plumas to Pacific program)
Feather River Fitness
$10,000
Meadow Valley schoolhouse
Buck’s Lake Fire Department
Plumas County Search and Rescue
Plumas County Museum
Plumas Community Hospice
Quincy High School
Quincy Volunteer Fire Department
$5,000
Meadow Valley Community Church
Our Savior Lutheran Church
United Methodist Church
St. John’s Catholic Church
Feather River Land Trust
Plumas County Rec Department
Main Street Beautification Program (Quincy)
Main Street Beautification Program (East Quincy)
Quincy M.S. Girls
Quincy Little League
Quincy Clampers
Rotary Club of Quincy
Quincy dramaworks
Feather River College Foundation
Feather River College Rodeo
Plumas Rapids Swim Team
Plumas Eureka Ski Hill
$2,500
Feather River College softball
Feather River College sand volleyball
Feather River College baseball
Feather River College basketball
The Common Good (community foundation)
Feather River Trout Unlimited
Balance to Quincy Volunteer Fire Department