Captain Carl’s generosity continues

When Meadow Valley resident Welles (Capt. Carl) Clarke, Jr. died in August of 2015, he left nearly $1.6 million to local organizations.

A significant portion of the former Merchant Marine and yachtsman’s estate — approximately $1 million — was distributed in September 2016. The largest amount, $700,00 was given to Plumas Arts, with several smaller amounts given to other groups.

Now the remainder of the estate has been divided just in time for Christmas. The two largest checks —$100,000 each — are being given to Meadow Valley Fire Department and the Plumas District Hospital Foundation.

Jack Brown is the executor of the estate and received assistance from local attorneys David Luddington and Jan Klement.

Recipients of the remainder of the estate of Welles (Capt. Carl) Clarke, Jr.

$100,000

Meadow Valley Fire Department

Plumas District Hospital

$20,000

Plumas Elementary School (Plumas to Pacific program)

Feather River Fitness

$10,000

Meadow Valley schoolhouse

Buck’s Lake Fire Department

Plumas County Search and Rescue

Plumas County Museum

Plumas Community Hospice

Quincy High School

Quincy Volunteer Fire Department

$5,000

Meadow Valley Community Church

Our Savior Lutheran Church

United Methodist Church

St. John’s Catholic Church

Feather River Land Trust

Plumas County Rec Department

Main Street Beautification Program (Quincy)

Main Street Beautification Program (East Quincy)

Quincy M.S. Girls

Quincy Little League

Quincy Clampers

Rotary Club of Quincy

Quincy dramaworks

Feather River College Foundation

Feather River College Rodeo

Plumas Rapids Swim Team

Plumas Eureka Ski Hill

$2,500

Feather River College softball

Feather River College sand volleyball

Feather River College baseball

Feather River College basketball

The Common Good (community foundation)

Feather River Trout Unlimited

Balance to Quincy Volunteer Fire Department