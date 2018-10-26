Car club supports local volunteer fire departments

“The donation was the largest one the club has ever given,” said Sierra Cascade Street Rodders president Mike Kirk. Members of the local car club showed up at the Meadow Valley Fire Department to present the volunteer fire department with a donation Oct. 12.

“We give money to multiple places every year,” said Patty Kirk, the club’s treasurer. The club started 33 years ago in Chester and relocated to Quincy 30 years ago.

“The mission of the club has always been to cater to the volunteer fire departments,” said Mike Kirk. “We find out which has the most need,” and the club does what it can to lend a hand. “We divvy it up between the fire departments and various local groups,” said Mike Kirk. Those that have historically benefited from the club efforts and generosity are PAWS, Friends of Plumas Animals, Quincy food bank, Eastern Plumas Food Bank, Quincy Lions Club, and Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce along with the local volunteer fire departments.

The money doesn’t just come from car club show registrants but also comes from businesses that donate funds to sponsor trophies at the car show. The “Show and Shine” is the only fundraiser the group has each year, “It’s a really big deal,” said Mike. The event happens each

year the same day as the community picnic, the first Saturday in June.

“The next one is going to be a big one, it will be our 30th,” said Mike Kirk.

The group participates in various events around the county during the year like the homecoming parade in Portola, Quincy’s prom night and the Railroad Days parade. “Sober grad night in Chester receives an annual donation from the club,” said club president Kirk.

The car club has 25 members approximately; a couple live in Reno, but the rest are primarily from Quincy and Portola. The group meets once a month. For more information on the club, visit sierracascadesstreetrodders.com.