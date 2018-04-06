Carnival “fun”-draiser comes to Chester High

Presenting the Chester High School Carnival with food, games, prizes and most of all — lots of fun the festivities are intended to raise funds for a special senior trip the week of graduation.

In the same tradition as last year, the location of the senior trip is kept under wraps as a surprise by teaching staff, said chairperson Jennifer Branch, who, together with a committee of parents, help organize the event.

Parents and seniors will man the fourth annual Chester Carnival held inside the Adamson Gymnasium on Friday, April 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Game tickets are available at the door: 20 tickets for $5; 80 tickets for $20; and 200 tickets for $50. Discounted presale tickets are available through April 12 with 100 tickets for just $20.

The gym’s cash-only concession kitchen will be open during the occasion to provide a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, baked potatoes, pizza and soft drinks.

Branch said elementary school students and kids from surrounding areas and their parents will have a blast at a number of booths, featuring several attractions and games, including face painting, a photo booth, goldfish game, football toss and a fishing booth where kids can reel in prizes from behind a barrier, plus duck and alien shooting galleries will be included along with new booths and prizes.

Teacher Celeste Higby will be “lady fortune teller” this year.

Also at the carnival is a “junk” booth, where kids play a game to win various items that have been donated from local thrift stores in town.

Kids will have the opportunity to walk around in a numbered circle during a “Cake Walk,” freezing in place when the music stops to win baked goods if they find themselves standing on the winning number.

Plenty of goodies will be on hand at the carnival to fill that sweet tooth, said Branch, adding that, “We’re bringing back the ice cream sundae bar, where kids can make their own sundaes,” and a candy bar where they can use their tickets to select different candies that they package to take home.

Branch encourages everybody in the community, especially parents and their school age kids, to make it to the carnival.

“It’s going to be a fun-filled night with entertainment and lots of prizes!” said Branch.

For more information on the carnival, call the CHS main office at 258-2126.