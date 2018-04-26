From left: Linda Allen, Gaye Porter, Leaha Rae Almquest and Kathy Taylor enjoy lunch April 5 as the Plumas District Hospital Volunteers celebrate 40 years. Allen served as president of the group from 1985-86 and Porter from 1999-2001. News Celebrating 40 years April 26, 2018April 19, 2018 Staff 1 Comment Plumas District Hospital Volunteers celebrate 40 years with a luncheon and cake made by member Judy Ely. Tiffany Leonhardt, representing Plumas District Hospital, thanked the volunteers for their dedication to the hospital. Photos by Debra Moore Sue Jones, left, and Sue Miller, both past presidents of the Plumas District Hospital Volunteers, sit next to each other during a luncheon April 5 at St. John’s Parish Hall, catered by Caron Chance of Back Door Catering. Sue Jones shared a bit of history during the lunch. A table is devoted to news clippings, photos and scrapbooks chronicling the Plumas District Hospital Volunteers during the 40-year celebration luncheon April 5.
One thought on “Celebrating 40 years”
Thank you for those who served. I benefited from a scholarship in 1985 for nursing school. It was a wonderful award presented by Mrs. Allen. Still a nurse!