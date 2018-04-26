Plumas News

Plumas County News

From left: Linda Allen, Gaye Porter, Leaha Rae Almquest and Kathy Taylor enjoy lunch April 5 as the Plumas District Hospital Volunteers celebrate 40 years. Allen served as president of the group from 1985-86 and Porter from 1999-2001.

News 

Celebrating 40 years

Staff 1 Comment

One thought on “Celebrating 40 years

  • Laura
    April 26, 2018 at 8:39 am
    Permalink

    Thank you for those who served. I benefited from a scholarship in 1985 for nursing school. It was a wonderful award presented by Mrs. Allen. Still a nurse!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Comments are limited to 750 characters.

 characters available