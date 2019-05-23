Century bike ride comes to Indian Valley on Saturday

There’s still time to sign up for the Century Bike Ride through Indian Valley sponsored by the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce.

This Saturday, May 25, cyclists from all over will converge on the valley for the ride. Registration begins at the Greenville High School gym as early as 7 a.m.

Riders have the choice of riding along North Valley Road with Taylorsville as their turn around destination, or to accept the challenge of going all the way to Antelope Lake through Genesee Valley.

The two rides start from the Greenville High School gymnasium. One ride turns around at Genesee, while the second more challenging one turns around at Antelope Lake for a total of 100 miles. The Metric Ride, while fast and mostly flat, includes a steady, moderate climb of 1,500 feet.

The Century Ride attracts tourists and locals alike to Indian Valley.

Check in is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Registration can also be done using the form found on indianvalleychamber.snappages.com.

All riders are instructed to bring a towel and to wear safety helmets. Lunch bracelets and route maps must be presented at lunch and snack stops. Riders are encouraged to check back in at the end of the ride.

People can sign up on the day of the ride and volunteer to help with the ride and welcome riders. Volunteers are very appreciated, according to chamber coordinator Josh Huddleston.

For more information, call 284-6633.

The price for this year’s ride is $65 per person, which includes lunch, provided by Young’s Market in Taylorsville.