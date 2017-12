Coaches, cheerleaders and players pose for a group photo after the Chester High Volcanoes claimed the Northern Section Division 5 Championship title. The Volcanoes beat the Fall River Bulldogs 50-26 on Nov. 22 in front of hundreds of excited spectators in the stands and surrounding the field. For more game coverage, see pages 5 and 6 of this section of your newspaper, as well as page 12B in the Regional section. Photo by Mari Erin Roth