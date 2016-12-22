Chester Community Chorus packs a standing room only audience

The Chester Community Chorus, comprised of community members from throughout Chester, Lake Almanor, Westwood, Indian Valley and Quincy, performed two shows last weekend to standing room only crowds. The packed Methodist Church in Chester resonated with wintery traditional holiday songs in its concert “Let Heaven and Nature Sing.”

The Community Chorus performs every season (it is also offered as a class through Feather River College) and is always looking for new members. The chorus begins again mid-March with a performance the first week of June.