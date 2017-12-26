Chester Community Chorus performs holiday carols

The Chester Community Chorus sang several holiday carols at two separate performances Dec. 9 and 10 to packed pews during the group’s annual “Winter Concert” series at Chester United Methodist Church in Chester.

This year’s performances, conducted by Jane Brown, were themed, “Festive Holidays,” and covered a number of traditional American Christmas carols, along with a mix of internationally flavored songs, including Chinese, Spanish and Swahili.

The Lake Almanor Hand Bell Ensemble, normally conducted by Meridith Rosendahl, was not able to make it to this year’s event, but she is hopeful they can make an appearance next year, adding that the Hand Bells are always looking for people to participate in the group.

Also at the holiday event were “The Kindred Spirits,” performing several French carols.

There was also a sing-a-long, providing the opportunity for attendees to sing a number of traditional Christmas carols such as “Silver Bells” and “Silent Night,” using lyrics printed inside the program.

These concerts have been a mainstay of the holiday season in Chester for many years and are supported by community donations. The Chorus is always looking for singers to join the group as well — no experience necessary.

With yearly operating costs in the neighborhood of $25,000, individual and corporate sponsorships are also requested to help the Chester Community Chorus continue its mission to offer musical enrichment for the people of the Lake Almanor Basin.

Contact the United Methodist Church at 258-2345 to find out how to make your tax-deductable donation.