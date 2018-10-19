Chester Cub Scout pack already on the move

The whole idea of Scouting is to give young people an opportunity to have new experiences and to learn life skills that will last a lifetime.

Most of the basic areas for character development are based on the Scout Law: “A scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.”

It is said that when John Wayne was asked about his take on the Scout Law he replied, “Words to live by, not just memorize.”

Another important part of learning, especially for Scouts, is to have lots of fun while they’re learning.

The new Chester Cub Scout Pack 36 had a chance to do just that Oct. 7 as they joined Scouts from Troop 36 along with Cubs and Scouts from Pack and Troop 151 from Quincy for a day of canoeing at Camp Fleischman.

After taking some photos for use by the Council Office, the Scouts unpacked five or six canoes and a paddleboat to launch on the thermal spring-fed Fleischmann Lake.

No outing is complete without some hearty food to fuel the active Scouts, so hamburgers, hot dogs and polish dogs were the order of the day to fill those hungry souls, youth and adult.

Then back to the lake for another hour or two of upper body exercise and it was time to pack up and head back to their respective towns.

Pack 36 has scheduled its first “official” pack meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Anyone interested in signing up their first- thru fifth-grade child can contact Cubmaster Faith Dean through the Chester/Lake Almanor Cub Scout Pack 36 Facebook page.