Chester High sports receives $2,100 donation

Retired 49er football player Jeff Stover has generously donated to the Chester High School sports program once again.

He and a group of golf buddies participate in the “Stoveny” Golf Tournament, in part to raise money for worthy causes.

The “Stoveny” is an annual tournament he started seven years ago to give back to the Almanor community that Stover enjoys as his home away from home.

Chester High Booster volunteer Dawn Bereznak greeted the guys who began the second day of the tournament on a beautiful morning at Bailey Creek Golf Course on Friday morning, Sept. 21. The “Stoveny” finished at the Almanor West Golf Course on Saturday.

Stover shared a few kind words about the Lake Almanor community as he presented a donation of $2,100 to Bereznak. Bereznak shared that Stover has been a friend and neighbor of theirs for years while living in Chico, and that she looks forward to seeing him annually when he is visiting Lake Almanor for the Super Bowl and the annual Stoveny Golf Tournament.