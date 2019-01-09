Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 1/9/19

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on:

Thursday, January 17, 2019

to wit:

YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE

03 KW 1XKTDB9X13J887950 9E21223 CA

To be sold by: CRESCENT TOW, 15803 HWY 89, Crescent Mills, Plumas COUNTY, CA 95934 (10:00 AM)

Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale.

Clear Choice Lien Service, Inc.

P.O. Box 159009

San Diego, CA 92175

1/9/19

CNS-3207611#

CHESTER PROGRESSIVE

Published CP

Jan. 9, 2019|