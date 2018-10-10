Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 10/10/18

NOTICE OF BULK SALE

(UCC SECS. 6101-6107)

Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of Victor Hursh and Linda Hursh, Sellers, whose business address is P.O. Box 1746, Chester, CA 96020, County of Plumas, that a bulk sale is about to be made to Ronald B. Martin and Dianne K. Martin, Buyer, whose business address is P.O. Box 1099, Chester, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

The location of the property to be transferred is 971 Lorraine Drive, Chester, CA 96020, Plumas County, Ca.

Said property is described in general as: All Inventory, Goodwill, Trade name, Vehicles and Fixtures and Equipment of that certain business known as SIERRA COFFEE & BEVERAGE.

So far as is known to the buyer, the seller has not used any business name or address other than the above during the last three years past.

The bulk sale is to be consummated on or after October 29, 2018.

This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code of the State of California. Claims may be filed at CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY; 295 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 on or before October 26, 2018, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: October 9, 2018

RONALD B. MARTIN

DIANNE K. MARTIN

