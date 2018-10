Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 10/24/18

Estate of Holden

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Katherine Ardath Holden, aka Katherine A. Holden, aka Katherine Holden, decedent

Case Number PR18-00057

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Katherine Ardath Holden, aka Katherine A. Holden, aka Katherine Holden

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Virginia Pierce in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Virginia Pierce be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: November 14, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Erwin Williams, McKernan, Lanam, Bakke & Williams LLP; 732 Fir St., Paradise, CA 95969; (530) 877-4961.

Published CP

Oct. 17, 24, 31, 2018|

Notice of Public Review and Comment Period

The draft Land Conservation and Conveyance Plan (LCCP) for lands recommended for donation to the Maidu Summit Consortium at the Lake Almanor (Maidu Trail) planning unit in Plumas County is being made available for public review and comment.

The draft Land Conservation and Conveyance Plan (LCCP) for lands recommended for donation to the Maidu Summit Consortium at the Lake Almanor (Maidu Wetlands) planning unit in Plumas County is being made available for public review and comment.

The public review and comment period will run from October 22, 2018 to November 21, 2018.

Comments must be submitted in writing and postmarked or e-mailed no later than 5:00 pm on November 21, 2018:

Attn: Lake Almanor (Maidu Trail) (MSC Donated) – LCCP Comments

3300 Douglas Boulevard, Suite 250

Roseville, CA 95661

Email: [email protected]

ATTN: Lake Almanor (Maidu Wetlands) (MSC Donated) – LCCP Comments

3300 Douglas Blvd. Ste. 250

Roseville, Ca 95661

Email: [email protected]

These draft LCCPs can be viewed online at www.stewardshipcouncil.org (under “What’s New!”). Alternatively, to receive a copy of the draft LCCPs by mail, please contact Lauren Faccinto at (916) 297-6660 or at [email protected].

For more information about the Stewardship Council and Land Conservation Program, please visit: lcp.stewardshipcouncil.org

Published CP

Oct. 24, 2018|

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Lassen County Fire Safe Council, Inc. will be accepting bids for forestry work on projects that will occur in Lassen, Modoc and Shasta Counties over the next 42 months. We expect to treat approximately 20,000 acres. Work will consist of the following types of operations:

Biomass Utilization Chipping Mastication Hand Crew Fuel Treatments Emergent Brush Treatments

For bid information contact Tom Esgate at (530) 310-0146 or [email protected]. Pre-bid tours will be scheduled in the first half of November, 2018. Bids will be received shortly thereafter.

Published LCT

Oct. 23, 30, 2018|

Published FRB, CP

Oct. 24, 31, 2018|