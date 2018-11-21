Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 11/21/18

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON DOMESTIC WATER SUPPLIES

Collins Pine Company is preparing a Timber Harvest Plan (THP) that is approximately from 1.5 miles south of Chester, California. This plan includes 7,644 acres in the following location: Portions of Sections 1, 12, 13, 24, Township 27 North, Range 6 East; Portions of Sections 4,5,6,7,8,9,16, 17, 18, Township 27 North, Range 7 East; Portions of Sections 24, 25, 26, Township 28 North, Range 6 East; Portions of Sections 19, 30, 31, 32, Township 28 North, Range 7 East; Mount Diablo Base and Meridian. The main watercourse included in the THP is Butt Creek. As required by Title 14 of California Code of Regulations, Section 1032.10, all landowners within 1,000 feet downstream of a proposed THP, whose ownership adjoins or includes Class I, II and IV watercourse(s) which receives surface drainage from the proposed timber operation must be contacted requesting information on surface domestic water use. Any responses should be sent within 10 days of publication to:

Eric O’Kelley

Collins Pine Company

P.O. Box 796

Chester, CA 96020

Any responses to this letter will be submitted with the THP to CAL FIRE for review. If domestic use is noted, the THP will contain mitigation measures necessary to protect domestic water supplies.

Published CP

Nov. 21, 2018|