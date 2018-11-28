Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 11/28/18

Board Vacancy

Special Vacancy Notice

This notice is to announce a vacancy has occurred on the following board: ALMANOR RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT, to fill the vacancy of MICHELLE GOSNEY until the next uniform district election. This appointment will be made by the following: ALMANOR RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT BOARD. In compliance with the Maddy Appointive registry Act, this appointment can be made on December 15, 2018, or thereafter.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact ALMANOR RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT, 258-2562, 101 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, Ca.

Colleen Garrett

258-2562

ARPD Board President

November 28, 2018