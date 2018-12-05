Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 12/05/18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

(SECS. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)

Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of: William A. Cofer, Jr. and Pamela I. Manson-Cofer, Seller(s),

whose business address(es) is: 303 Main St., Chester, CA 96020,

that a bulk transfer is about to be made to: Teig Chester Inc, Buyer(s),

whose business(es) address is: 4040 Palm Springs Drive, Redding, CA 96002

The property to be transferred is located at: 303 Main St., Chester, CA 96020.

Said property is described in general as: All stock in trade, fixtures, equipment, goodwill and other property of that Gas Station Mini Market business known as M & M Gas & Mini Mart, also known as Beacon Gas Station and located at: 303 Main St., Chester, CA 96020.

The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY OF CALIFORNIA, 930 Executive Way, Suite 200, Redding, CA 96002. The bulk transfer will be consummated on or after the 19th of December 2018.

This bulk transfer is subject to Section 6106.2 of the California Commercial Code. If Section 6106.2 applies, claims may be filed at FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY OF CALIFORNIA, Escrow Division, Escrow No. FFHO-5031800747B-BJB, 930 Executive Way, Suite 200, Redding, CA 96002. Phone: (530)221-8611, Fax: (530)221-2748.

This bulk transfer includes a liquor license transfer. All claims must be received prior to the date on which the Notice of Transfer of the liquor license is received by Escrow Agent from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Board Vacancy

Special Vacancy Notice

This notice is to announce a vacancy has occurred on the following board: ALMANOR RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT, to fill the vacancy of MICHELLE GOSNEY until the next uniform district election. This appointment will be made by the following: ALMANOR RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT BOARD. In compliance with the Maddy Appointive registry Act, this appointment can be made on December 15, 2018, or thereafter.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact ALMANOR RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT, 258-2562, 101 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, Ca.

Colleen Garrett

258-2562

ARPD Board President

