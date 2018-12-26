Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 12/26/18

Lake Almanor Property Sale

Park Hill Drive

Trustee Sale No. 16-003688 TSG# DS7300-18001641 APN# 104-313-002-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/15/07. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/15/19 at 11:00 am, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Marcelline Goodsell Johnson and Brian G. Johnson Wife and Husband as Community Property, as Trustor(s), in favor of Nationstar Mortgage LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 02/23/07 in Instrument No. 2007-0001492 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of PLUMAS County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), At the East entrance to the County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 3646 PARK HILL DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $353,080.32 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 16-003688. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.homesearch.com 800-758-8052 or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com DATE: December 10, 2018 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Elaine Malone Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation, 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700; fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0345490 To: CHESTER PROGRESSIVE 12/19/2018, 12/26/2018, 01/02/2019

Published CP

Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 2019|

Public Notice

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to install new wireless telecommunications antennas on an existing self-support telecommunications tower located at 1 Stover Mountain, Chester, Plumas County, CA 96020. The modifications will consist of the installation of new antennas and relocation of existing antennas at centerline heights of approximately 194 feet and 196 feet above ground level on the existing 203-foot tower. The existing tower lease area will be expanded. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending such comments to: Project 6118009828 – MKB EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (717) 472-3070.

Published CP

Dec. 26, 2018|

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER

Este informe contiene informacion muy importante sobre su agua portable. Traduzcalo o hable con alguien que lo entienda bien.

Bacteriological Requirements not met for

Lake Almanor Country Club

MWC Water System

Our water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this incident was not an emergency, as our customers you have the right to know what happened and what we did to correct the situation.

We routinely monitor for drinking water contaminants. During October 2018, we collected 13 samples to test for the presence of coliform bacteria. Two of the samples showed the presence of total coliform bacteria. The standard is that no more than one sample per month may show the presence of total coliform bacteria.

What Should You Do?

You do not need to boil your water or take other corrective actions.

This is not an emergency. If it had been, you would have been notified immediately. Total coliform bacteria are generally not harmful themselves. Coliforms are bacteria which are naturally present in the environment and are used as an indicator that other, potentially harmful, bacteria may be present. Coliforms were found in more samples than allowed and this was a warning or potential problems.

Usually, coliforms are a sign that there could be a problem with the system’s treatment or distribution system (pipes). Whenever we detect coliform bacteria in any sample, we do follow-up testing to see if other bacteria of greater concern, such as E. coli, are present. We did not find any of these bacteria in our subsequent testing, and further testing shows that the problem has been resolved.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from this health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available fro U.S. EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791. If you have other health issues concerning the consumption of this water, you may wish to consult your doctor.

What happened? What Was Done?

When a routine bacteriological sample collected from our distribution system is found to contain total coliform bacteria, we are required to collect additional samples from the distribution system during the month in order to determine if there is a contamination problem in the water system.

One of the two routine bacteriological samples collected on October 17, 2018, tested positive for toal coliform bacteria. On October 18, 2018, our lab notified the Company and the California State Water Quality Control Board, Division of Drinking Water. On October 19, 2018, Lake Almanor Country Club collected the required repeat samples. One of the five repeat samples also tested positive for total coliform bacteria. The Company flushed the water system on October 20 and 21, 2018, and collected four additional samples on October 22, 2018, all of which tested absent of total coliform bacteria. Lake Almanor Country club Mutual Water Company operators investigated the water system for possible sources of contamination and none were found. Once again, no E. coli was detected in any of the samples collected from the Lake Almanor Country Club Mutual Water Company water system during the month of October 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Troy Henry, General Manager,

Lake Almanor CC MWC, at (530) 259-2161.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this public notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

Secondary Notification Requirements – Upon receipt of notification from a person operating a public water system, the following notification must be given within 10 days [Health and Safety Code Section 116450(g)]:

SCHOOLS: Must notify school employees, students, and parents (if the students are minors).

RESIDENTIAL RENTAL PROPERTY OWNERS OR MANAGERS (including nursing homes and care facilities): Must notify tenants.

BUSINESS PROPERTY OWNERS, MANAGERS, OR OPERATORS: Must notify employees of businesses located on the property.

This notice is being sent to you by the Lake Almanor CC MWC.

State Water System ID#: 3210006

Published CP

Dec. 26, 2018|